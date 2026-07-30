Top 5 Most Hated PGA Tour Pros in 2026

Golf has long prided itself on tradition, etiquette, and sportsmanship. Yet some of the game’s biggest names have found themselves at the center of controversies that refuse to fade. From disputes over rules to fiery confrontations, these incidents linger with fans and often turn admiration into dislike. Over time, that resentment can accumulate, especially if the player repeats the same behavior.

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This can make players some of the sport’s most debated figures. So, who are the golfers that fans have turned against the most in 2026? RotoWire conducted a survey involving 750 golf fans to find out, and some of the names in the top are very shocking.

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5. Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel’s name comes as a surprise because there aren’t any big controversies surrounding his name, like others on this list. The only big incident is that he slammed defectors when they joined LIV Golf.

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He specifically targeted past major champions, such as Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, and Phil Mickelson. He said that these golfers were lured by lucrative signing bonuses and $25 million purses. However, this could not be a huge hate moment because most fans felt the same at that time.

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Beyond that, smaller incidents have added fuel. At the 2026 Cognizant Classic, Horschel criticized the course setup, saying overseeding made it too easy. When a fan heckled him about those comments, a heated exchange followed, and the fan was ejected.

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However, there’s no clear justification for why Billy Horschel is hated so much.

4. Matt Kuchar

The infamous 2018–2019 caddie pay controversy defined Matt Kuchar’s reputation. At the 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic, he hired local caddie David “El Tucan” Ortiz after his regular caddie, John Wood, couldn’t attend. Kuchar won the event and earned $1.296 million but paid Ortiz only $5,000, far below the standard 10% cut.

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He initially denied paying more, saying they had a handshake agreement for the pay. But when Ortiz told Golf.com that he felt “taken advantage of,” it became a huge story. In the end, Matt Kuchar apologized and paid Ortiz $50,000 that he requested. Kuchar even pledged a donation to Mayakoba Classic charities. However, his nice guy image was already tainted by then.

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The hate was justified at the time, but whether it should still linger today is debatable.

3. Patrick Cantlay

Hate against Patrick Cantlay started during the Ryder Cup 2023. Unlike other professionals on the American team, Cantlay decided not to wear a Team USA cap. Sky Sports reported that it was a protest against the golfers not getting paid to represent their country.

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Media reports also said that this caused a divide in the locker room, which ultimately affected the team’s performance and resulted in a loss. The American professional denied all the claims, though.

Then came another controversy at the end of 2023. Golfweek reported that Cantlay was “trying to rally players against making a deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.” However, Patrick Cantlay again denied all the claims.

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He’s also been criticized for slow play, which frustrates fans. But many of the narratives around him remain unproven. Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger dismissed the locker room story as “clickbait,” while teammate Brian Harman insisted, “We love each other, man.”

Patrick Cantlay has just become an unintentional villain because of media narratives, which are not proven. Therefore, he does not deserve this hate.

2. Wyndham Clark

At the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, Wyndham Clark missed the cut and damaged two lockers in frustration. The club banned him, fined him, and required anger management sessions and a charitable donation. He complied, apologized, and the ban was lifted.

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Still, fans didn’t forgive him. At the 2025 Ryder Cup and later at Shinnecock Hills, hecklers targeted him with chants like “Get in the bunker!” and “Don’t choke, Wyndham!” Clark admitted he deserved some of the criticism.

He redeemed himself by winning the 2026 U.S. Open, but hostility persists. While his past behavior justified backlash, his apology and corrective steps suggest fans should eventually move on.

1. Rory McIlroy

One of the most shocking names on the list is Rory McIlroy. The reason it comes as a shock is that he is one of the most beloved golfers worldwide. But he might have a polarizing image in the US, and one reason behind that could be the 2025 Ryder Cup.

During the 2025 Ryder Cup, fans started heckling European professionals more than supporting the Americans. As a result, McIlroy lost his cool and even entered into a banter with some fans. After the event, he criticized fan behavior and also blamed the management and Keegan Bradley for it.

At the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink, McIlroy responded to a fan shouting “U-S-A!” after a poor shot by telling him to “shut the f*** up” and pointing him out to security.

Another factor is his evolving stance on LIV Golf. Initially one of its fiercest critics, McIlroy later said LIV golfers should be allowed back on the PGA Tour. Some fans saw this as hypocritical.

McIlroy is one pro where the hate is not justified at all, not at this level. His presence in Australia during the Australian Open led to McIlroy Mania. Apart from that, he is also loved a lot in Europe and elsewhere worldwide. Considering the small survey size, which is also limited location-wise, does not make him one of the most hated. And as for his Ryder Cup comments, he did face a lot of heckling, which is why his heated response is justified.

Some professionals have owned their mistakes, while others continue to carry the baggage of repeated controversies. One thing is certain: in today’s game, reputations are built over years but can change with a single incident.