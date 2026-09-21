Top 5 Most Memorable Moments from the Presidents Cup That Left Fans in Stitches

Golf is a game of precision, patience, and keeping your emotions under control. But all of that can take a wrong turn in team events, when a nation’s pride is on the line. During these events, both emotions and energy are high, and the same is true for the Presidents Cup. This energy has led to an unexpected dive into a pond, a teammate getting roped into a shirtless bet, and a golfing legend talking about belly energy. These funny moments at the Presidents Cup suddenly made the scorecard the least entertaining part of the day.

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Here are five of the funniest Presidents Cup moments that prove even golf’s biggest names can leave their serious faces in the locker room when the on-course atmosphere is right.

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1. Max Homa’s mission to get Kevin Kisner shirtless

Most golf bets involve money, buying dinner, or maybe some bragging rights, too. But golfers are prohibited from betting on golf events. So what do they do instead? They make some bizarre twists to make the bet entertaining. At least that’s what Kevin Kisner had in mind for the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal.

The American assistant captain, Kisner, made a deal with Homa. The bet was that if the golfer ever holed out from the fairway during the competition, Kisner would have to take off his shirt. This idea originated at the Solheim Cup earlier that month.

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Alison Lee’s and Megan Khang’s caddies had decided to pay out $500 if any of the players made a hole out during the Saturday four-ball match. But Lee reportedly made it exciting by quickly saying that the caddies should go shirtless instead of paying $500. Alison Lee went on to make the hole out, and the caddies kept their word.

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When the video was out on social media, “Tarps off!!! Let’s go @SolheimCupUSA,” Homa commented. Kisner joined the fun and replied to Max Homa that he would do that at Royal Montreal if the golfer could hole out.

The wager seemed destined to remain only a hilarious joke during the first three days of the biennial event because the American pro was nowhere close.

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But on Sunday, he holed a 102-yard wedge for his approach shot at the first hole against Mackenzie Hughes for an eagle.

The golfer had delivered on what he had promised, and now, it was the assistant captain’s turn.

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“I mean, like half a second, a second and a half,” Homa said about how long it took him to remember the bet after his hole-out. “I looked back, and he was scampering down 9 fairway trying to run away from me, I think. He left me a good four minutes before that. I don’t blame him.”

The drama built up around whether Kevin Kisner would deliver on his promise. He was asked multiple times throughout the day about the same thing, but he didn’t reveal his plans. But a bet is a bet. So, after the United States secured an 18½-11½ victory over the International team, Kisner delivered. As the team prepared for its post-match press conference, he removed his red shirt and celebrated bare-chested alongside Homa.

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“That was well worth the wait,” Homa said, summing up the moment perfectly.

2. Phil Mickelson’s astrologer and belly-bumping routine

Phil Mickelson has never been afraid to try something unconventional. But his 2017 Presidents Cup pairing with Kevin Kisner took unusual team chemistry to another level.

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Kevin Kisner shared the story on The Smylie Show podcast. According to Kisner, Lefty consulted an astrologer about the team’s energy levels. Kisner was reportedly identified as having an “A-plus” energy level, which led Mickelson to ask that he and Kisner be paired for almost every match. And then came the weird request. Phil Mickelson asked Kisner to face him with his belly after every shot because that was supposedly where they could share their energy.

Kisner repositioned himself at tee boxes, facing Mickelson belly-to-belly after each shot. Before long, the pair had developed a belly-bumping routine that became associated with their “Three Amigos” celebration.

The funniest part? Their partnership actually worked. Mickelson and Kisner went 2-0-1 together, making the bizarre ritual even harder to dismiss. But what was weirdest was the sudden change in Lefty’s driving accuracy. He was striking the ball everywhere except the fairway before they began the belly-bumping ritual.

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“It was one of the greatest turnarounds in ball-striking overnight I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kisner later said. But he admitted it was the “weirdest s**t” he has ever done.

Was there any magical belly energy involved? That’s anyone’s guess. But Kisner’s bewildered recollection made the story a classic example of how an unconventional idea can become a memorable team tradition.

3. Woody Austin’s “Aquaman” splashdown and snorkel recovery

Few golf mishaps have turned into such an entertaining spectacle as Woody Austin’s accidental swimming lesson at the 2007 Presidents Cup.

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The American professional had his ball in the water on the 14th hole at Royal Montréal. But it was still playable from a submerged lie. So, instead of taking a penalty, he removed his shoes and socks and prepared to hit the shot. But his balance betrayed him, as he fell face-first into the pond. His face went underwater for several seconds before he surfaced and stood up.

Spectators responded with cries of “Marco” and “Polo,” while U.S. captain Jack Nicklaus reportedly introduced Austin as “Jacques Cousteau.”

While many golfers might have thought it embarrassing, Austin tried to make something fun out of it. And he was hilariously successful. He returned to the 14th tee during Sunday singles wearing snorkeling gear. That follow-up transformed an unfortunate slip into a legendary act of self-parody.

4. “Tiger Who?” and Woods’ cold-blooded reply

It was the 2000 Presidents Cup, and the International team had nothing left to lose. They had lost all but two previous editions of the biennial event, one of which they won and the other tied at 17-17. Put simply, the International team members were the underdogs. So they decided to take the competition a notch up and target the legendary Tiger Woods of the opposition.

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The team staff brought many accessories aimed at Woods. Among them were caps with the text “Tiger Who?” on them. Tiger Woods was paired with Vijay Singh for the Sunday singles. So Singh’s caddie, Paul Tesori, decided to wear a cap with that text.

When Woods saw the hat, he took it as a personal challenge and refused to concede even short putts as the match unfolded. He eventually defeated Singh 2 and 1.

When the media asked Tiger Woods what he had to say to Vijay Singh after seeing the cap, he said, “I didn’t have to. Two and one.” No lengthy speech. No dramatic comeback. Just the final score.

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Woods didn’t talk to Vijay Singh or Tesori for a couple of months after the incident. But then it took a humorous turn when Tesori tried to apologize to Woods. The two became friendly, and it is now one of Woods’ favorite Presidents Cup anecdotes.

The veteran even came with a response during the 2019 Presidents Cup. Woods reportedly wore a “PA WHO? 2 and 1” cap referencing Paul Tesori’s first-name initials.

5. The 2017 victory press conference and “Si-Woo shakin’ that a**”

After a team event, press conferences are filled with polite questions, thoughtful answers, and carefully chosen words. The Americans had a rather different approach after winning the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Following their decisive victory at Liberty National, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth joined a celebratory media session that quickly became rowdy. When the media asked about their favorite song or chant from the crowd across the four days, Jordan Spieth remembered a rather hilarious one.

“Si-Woo shakin’ that a**, shaking that a**,” he sang while laughing.

From Kisner’s shirtless payoff to Austin’s snorkeling comeback, the Presidents Cup has given golf fans plenty of reasons to laugh between the big shots and tense finishes.