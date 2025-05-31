Top 5 Names Who Missed the Cut at Memorial Tournament 2025

The first two days of the Memorial Tournament have concluded, and it has delivered much more than expected. These two days of close competition have justified the hype for the event and set the expectations high for the final days. But among the top participants like Brian Harman and Nick Taylor, 15 notable names have unfortunately failed to make the cut.

Despite the 5 over cut line, battling with the adverse weather conditions became tougher, and the golfer had to settle for the setback. Here are the top 5 names that failed to be a part of the weekend.

Early exit for J.J. Spaun

The 2022 Valero Texas winner was all set to increase his PGA Tour victory count. Spaun earlier this season has achieved multiple notable finishes, including two runner-up, and a tied third place. In fact, his recent participation in the Charles Schwab Challenge led to a T6 place finish, putting him in a strong position as a dark horse. But the Memorial isn’t the tournament that would add to his career wins total for now.

The golfer, with his performance at the signature event, never felt confident as he kept recording bogeys, which shattered his chances of being on the weekend roster. Spaun recorded just four birdies to set the final rounds score at 76 and 74, which had a stroke difference to make the cut.

Brian Harman’s struggles led to a missed cut at the Memorial

After the first win in a season, the expectation to increase the count rises. Similar was the case with Brian Harman, but unfortunately, the 2023 Open Championship winner had to face disappointment. Harman, with his rounds of 76 and 78, was placed far away from the cut line, crushing the expectation for the second victory of the season (at least at the Memorial). The golfer, with his ongoing form, managed to keep 67% driving accuracy, but his 47% GIR is what has made the difference.

Even though he neutralised the effect of 6 bogeys with 6 birdies. But his 5 double bogeys will haunt him for the rest of the tournament as he sits out of it. Even the final three holes will haunt. He recorded a double bogey on the 16th, a bogey on the 17th, and a par on the 18th. The result of which was an 18-place drop and missing the chance for title contention.

Not just Harman, Daniel Berger misses too

Another player, other than Brian Harman, who left the golf community in distress was Daniel Berger. The 32-year-old, despite having a missed cut at the beginning of the season, made a comeback and recorded notable finishes. He was placed T2 at the WM Phoenix Open and T3 at the RBC Heritage. Despite that, the 4x PGA Tour winner has suffered the unfortunate loss.

Berger recorded a tragic round of 81, having 6 bogeys and two double bogeys. Even though he tried to make a comeback with just two holes having a bogey or worse score, it was too late. With a 9-over final score after two rounds, the Jupiter native will not be a part of the weekend action.

No Weekend for Lucas Glover at Muirfield Village

Among the 15 names who failed to make the cut, Glover was among them despite his decent form. The 45-year-old professional has won on the PGA Tour six times, including at the US Open in 2009 has suffered from an unfortunate performance drop. Glover, with his exceptional 82% driving accuracy, could only achieve two birdies. His bogeys and double bogeys count stood at 6 and 3, respectively.

Well, the golfer had ups and downs this season as he recorded a T3 and a T8 before missing the cut at the Masters. And wow, his performance, which showed a glimpse of a comeback in the past three events, has led to a 6-stroke difference from the cut line.

Injury affected Sahith Theegala’s performance

The Pepperdine University alum has impressed the golf world with his performance. Even though he just has one PGA Tour victory, the golfer has showcased consistency in making the cut and sitting close to the top position. In 2025, as well, the golfer missed the cut only once, while in the rest he had decent finishes. But with the golfer struggling with a neck injury, he withdrew from the past events. Looks like the injury affected his performance. He recorded a round of 74-77 to sit 2 strokes shy of the cut line. With 6 bogeys and 2 double bogeys, the golfer could not reduce the damage with 7 birdies, and the result was heartbreaking.

With the challenge of weather and tough competition, 15 names had to settle for the least and sit out of the competition. Though the names are unexpected and shocking, it gives a certainty to expect two rounds of adrenaline-filled action coming up. Who do you think will take the title of the Memorial Tournament? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.