Top 5 PGA Tour Pros Who Can Win 2026 PGA Championship

The last time the PGA Championship was played at Aronimink Golf Club was in 1962. Gary Player beat Bob Goalby by one shot. After 64 years of waiting, the course finally gets another crack at the best players in the world. It is a par 70, 7,394 yards course that has 180 bunkers and bentgrass greens averaging 8,200 square feet. Here are five players who can walk away with the Wanamaker trophy.

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1. Scottie Scheffler (Odds: +340)

Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship has six starts, five cuts made, five top-10 finishes, and then a victory. No active player comes close to that kind of record at a single major, and nobody in this field is being discussed the way Scheffler is right now.

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At 29, he already has four majors and 20 PGA Tour wins. He is also third in strokes gained off the tee, third around the green, 12th in putting, and first overall in strokes gained total. Coming for a title defense, he has not finished outside the top 25 in a single 2026 start. His season reads: win at the American Express, T3 at Phoenix, T4 at Pebble Beach, 2nd at the Masters, and 2nd at RBC Heritage.

The only man who can realistically stop Scheffler is the one who has already beaten him at a major this year.

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2. Rory McIlroy (Odds: +810)

Seventeen PGA Championship starts, 16 cuts made, and two wins: This is what McIlroy’s record at the PGA Championship is. His wins came at Kiawah Island in 2012 and at Valhalla in 2014. Rory McIlroy has not won it since, but a T7 finish at Oak Hill in 2023 showed he could. His last year’s T47 at Quail Hollow was just a blip.

What has changed since then is significant. He won back-to-back Masters titles in 2025 and 2026, becoming only the fourth player ever to do that. He now has six major titles and a career Grand Slam. He is currently leading the Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green. A win in Philadelphia gives him seven majors and his third PGA Championship.

His 2026 schedule has been deliberate: 2nd at Genesis, a Masters win in April, and a withdrawal at Arnold Palmer due to a back issue. The 37th at Truist last week was rusty. Now, he is chasing a calendar Grand Slam, and Aronimink is the next piece of it.

3. Cameron Young (Odds: +1600)

The first thing worth knowing about Young at Aronimink is that he finished T3 at Southern Hills in 2022. Southern Hills is a Gil Hanse renovation, and Aronimink, too. His 2023 and 2024 PGA results were quiet, but that 2022 performance on a Hanse track is the comparison that keeps coming up.

He was the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and runner-up at The Open Championship that same year and has been circling a major title since. In 2026, he finally broke through twice. He won The Players Championship in March at 13-under, then the Cadillac Championship in May. He also grew up at Sleepy Hollow in New York, where his father was the head professional. Classic Northeast course architecture, exactly like what he is walking into this week.

Two wins on the season, eight top-25 finishes in 10 starts, T3 at the Arnold Palmer, T3 at the Masters, and a round of 63 at the Truist, all thanks to these, he leads the FedExCup standings.

4. Ludvig Aberg (Odds: +2000)

Ludvig Aberg doesn’t have a flashy record in the PGA Championship after missing the cut in both of his previous appearances. That number looks strange against the backdrop of his quick rise in pro golf. The Swede already has top-10 finishes in majors and continues to show he belongs with golf’s next generation of stars.

The 26-year-old has quietly assembled one of the most consistent seasons on the PGA Tour entering May. He had top-five finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, THE PLAYERS Championship, Valero Texas Open, and RBC Heritage. He also comes in with seven straight top-25s, a sign of consistent form across different course setups. This could be his big breakthrough if he can finally turn strong weekend positioning into low Sunday scoring.

5. Matt Fitzpatrick (Odds: +1950)

Fitzpatrick has made ten PGA Championship appearances and has made five cuts. His best finish is a T5 at Southern Hills in 2022, the same year he won the U.S. Open at Brookline. He then missed cuts in 2023 and 2024, then had a T8 in 2025. He sure does not have the cleanest record, but this year, things are different.

He has won three tournaments so far: the Valspar, the RBC Heritage, and the Zurich Classic with his brother, Alex. He is #5 in the world. He finished second at The Players and T18 at The Masters. If there is a week where Fitzpatrick finally puts it all together at a major, the course sitting outside Philadelphia could be the one.

These are our favorites. Who are you rooting for this week?