Top 5 PGA Tour Pros Who Must Win the RBC Canadian Open to Secure Their US Open Spot

Let’s be honest – most of us will never know what it feels like to stand over a putt worth millions of dollars or hit a shot that could change our entire career. But we see the panic of realizing we’re down to our final chance. That moment when everything you’ve worked for comes down to one last opportunity, and there’s no safety net waiting below. That’s the reality this Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open. Eighteen players are chasing the same dream, the US Open at Oakmont, but only one can claim it. The math is simple, the pressure is enormous, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

So, who are the top 5 pros out of the 18?

1. Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ holds the lead at 12-under par entering Sunday’s final round. He entered this week as the ninth alternate. Additionally, his world ranking sits at a staggering 420th position. Champ has made only six starts on the PGA Tour in 2025. He posted no top-10 finishes before this week. However, his best result came with a T15 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Meanwhile, he recorded bogey-free golf through his first 36 holes at TPC Toronto.

His driving statistics rank third in the field this week. Moreover, his putting performance places eighth among all competitors. These strengths highlight his elite potential when everything clicks together. The mental battles of limited playing opportunities have tested his resilience. Nevertheless, he seizes every opportunity to showcase his exceptional talent on golf’s biggest stages.

2. Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam sits one shot behind at 11-under par after shooting a brilliant 62 on Saturday. He currently ranks 137th in the world rankings. Additionally, his best career ranking reached 43rd several years ago. Putnam’s 2025 season shows steady consistency without breakthrough moments. He posted a T11 finish at the Cognizant Classic as his best result. Furthermore, he made cuts in four of his last five starts before this week.

His approach play ranks 16th on tour this season with exceptional accuracy. He also hits 74.64% of greens in regulation, placing fourth among all players. Saturday’s round featured 95 feet of made putts, showcasing his hot streak on the greens. His statistical profile suggests a player ready for victory. Nevertheless, he needs to maintain this momentum through Sunday’s pressure-packed final round.

3. Richard Lee

Richard Lee occupies a tie for third at 9-under par heading into Sunday. He ranks 172nd in the world with limited PGA Tour status. However, his 2025 international success tells a different story. Lee captured victory at the Woori Financial Group Championship on the Korean Tour. He also finished runner-up at the SK Telecom Open just weeks ago. These results demonstrate his ability to win in pressure situations.

His ball-striking remains consistently solid throughout different tournaments. Moreover, his playoff experience from recent victories could prove valuable. Sunday represents his best chance yet to break through on American soil. Lee has played in the US Open once before, in 2007, but withdrew. Therefore, victory on Sunday would mark his return to major championship golf after an 18-year absence.

4. Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox trails by four shots at 8-under par entering the final round. His breakthrough came just weeks ago at the Myrtle Beach Classic. Fox captured his first PGA Tour victory dramatically at Myrtle Beach. Eyeing his second win of the season, there are implications as a win here will get him to next week’s U.S. Open. Fox entered the week ranked No. 75, and the top 60 in next week’s rankings will earn exemptions for Oakmont. Because Fox’s win in Myrtle Beach came in an additional event, he’s not in line for the exemption that comes from winning two full FedExCup points events since last year’s U.S. Open.

His driving distance averages 305.1 yards, ranking 49th on tour. Furthermore, his approach play statistics places him 52nd among all competitors. However, his greens in regulation percentage needs improvement at 132nd on tour.

Fox withdrew from US Open qualifying after his Myrtle Beach victory. Nevertheless, he reset his targets for the remainder of 2025. Sunday offers another chance to reach golf’s biggest stage.

5. Jake Knapp

Jake Knapp also sits at 8-under par, four shots behind the leader. He ranks 88th in the world after a breakout 2025 season. Additionally, his best career ranking reached 45th earlier this year. Knapp fired a historic 59 in the opening round at the Cognizant Classic. He posted a career-best T12 finish at The Players Championship. These performances showcase his ability to contend in elite fields.

His statistical profile reveals well-rounded skills across all categories. Moreover, his putting performance reached exceptional levels during his 59th round. However, his short game consistency needs improvement for sustained success. Knapp seeks his first US Open appearance with a victory Sunday. His recent form suggests he belongs among golf’s rising stars.

The pressure builds as Sunday approaches. Each player understands the stakes perfectly. One victory changes everything. One missed opportunity means watching Oakmont from home. These five golfers will battle not just each other but also the weight of knowing what hangs in the balance. Their last ticket to golf’s toughest test awaits. Sunday will determine who claims it.