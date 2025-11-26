Top 5 PGA Tour Stars Playing in the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025

A packed summer schedule, rising stars, and returning contenders set the stage for one of the most anticipated weeks on the golfing calendar. The BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 is all set to begin at the Royal Queensland Golf Club. It is the first event on the Opening Swing of the DP World Tour schedule. Thus, the 2026 DP World Tour season will get underway this week. There’s $2.5 million up for grabs at the event. It is the most in the 121-year history of the Australian PGA Championship.

Fans can see many popular names in the field, such as a handful of LIV golfers, including Cameron Smith, who is also the home favorite. He is all in for seeking his fourth victory at the Australian PGA Championship. He’s joined by fellow LIV pros, including Joaquin Niemann and Jose Luis Ballester.

The field carries plenty of intrigue, and several players have stepped forward with performances that demand attention as the first tee time approaches. Among them are some PGA Tour pros who are ready to make their mark on this DP World Tour event.

Let’s break down the five PGA Tour pros at the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

Adam Scott

The 14x PGA Tour pro is an Australian native. He has won the event twice, in 2013 and then in 2019. He has a long career filled with wins across the globe. And he continues to shape his reputation as one of the country’s most respected competitors. His 14 PGA Tour titles and dozens more victories worldwide give him an edge that few in the field can match.

On the PGA Tour, Scott has made his mark with wins at the 2020 Genesis Invitational, the 2016 Honda Classic, the 2013 Barclays, and more. Besides that, he also won the 2013 Masters, the biggest highlight of his career. That win made him the first Australian to wear the iconic green jacket at Augusta National. And it was Tiger Woods’ caddie, Steve Williams, on the bag when he won the major.

His 2025 season shows that experience still translates into results, with solid showings in major events such as a T12 at the U.S. Open and T19 at the PGA Championship. In fact, he just missed 3 cuts in the 18 starts he has had on the PGA Tour this season. He now returns to Royal Queensland, a course he grew up playing, and the setting carries deep meaning for him. It is like a full circle moment, as he arrives with clear focus, strong preparation, and a determination to close the year with a performance that reflects everything he has built over the years.

Min Woo Lee

An impressive blend of athleticism and flair continues to define Min Woo Lee’s rise. He is the younger brother of the LPGA legend Minjee Lee, who recently finished her schedule at the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship.

Min Woo Lee wants to follow in the footsteps of his sister, and rise in the golf world. And he is already on his way. Turning professional in 2019, he has already collected a PGA Tour win. The Australian native won the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open by beating Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler by one stroke. His rounds of 66-64-63-67 helped him with a 20-under-par finish.

Getty MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 25: Min Woo Lee of Australia and the International Team reacts during a practice round prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 25, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Besides that, he had another top-10 finish on the PGA Tour in 2025, which came at the Baycurrent Classic. Of the 19 events he played, he made it to the top 25 in 7 and missed the cut in only 5. Recent weeks have shown steady progress, highlighted by a T11 finish at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, a T5 in France, and a T10 in Japan. He has shown consistency despite his demanding schedule. He enters the week ranked No. 46 in the world and begins his opening round at sunrise from the 10th tee. Min Woo Lee is likely to be very confident of winning because of the impressive season he has had on the PGA Tour.

Ryan Fox

Another veteran playing at the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 is Ryan Fox. A strong surge across the 2025 season has pushed Fox further into the spotlight. The New Zealand star has played 78 events on the PGA Tour and won twice. And surprisingly, both his victories came in 2025. He won the RBC Canadian Open and the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic on the PGA Tour.

Both his victories came under intense pressure, as he had to defeat others in a playoff to win. At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, he was against Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs. Thanks to his birdie in the first playoff round, he won his first PGA Tour title since turning pro in 2011. Soon after, he went against Sam Burns in the playoff. His ability to close under pressure came through clearly during the gritty four-hole playoff that delivered him his second PGA Tour title.

Momentum from those results has earned him a place in the upcoming U.S. Open. This reinforces the level of consistency he has found. His power, patience, and sharp competitive instincts make him one of the most dangerous players in any field.

Cameron Davis

A stretch of confident early-season form helped Cameron Davis set a solid foundation for 2025. His T5 at Pebble Beach stood out, along with several other strong finishes that kept him in contention throughout the first part of the year. Although Davis has not won any PGA Tour events in 2025, he has 2 wins under his belt. One of them was the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the other was the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 11, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Cameron Davis looks over his yardage book on the 10th green during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

After a good start, mid-season brought a few setbacks. Yet he remained competitive and produced meaningful results, including a T19 in the PGA Championship. Overall, his 2025 PGA Tour season was balanced. Of the 23 starts, he made the cut in 12 and missed it in 11. Recent starts suggest that he is pushing to regain the rhythm that made him a constant presence on leaderboards earlier in the season.

Rafael Campos

Puerto Rico native Rafael Campos is another PGA Tour pro playing in the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025. Despite no wins on the PGA Tour in 2025, he continues to build a steady profile based on sharp putting and reliable strokes gained numbers.

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is ranked 177th in Strokes Gained: Total. He has played in 31 events on the tour in 2025. His performance at the Mexico Open in February showcased his touch on the greens. The 2024 Bermuda Championship win locked up his PGA Tour status through 2026. This gave him breathing room to refine his game across a busy 2025 schedule.

The mix of proven talent and rising form adds a compelling edge to this year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025. With several players trending upward, the week ahead promises storylines worth watching from the first tee shot to the final putt.