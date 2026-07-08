Top 5 Players Absent From Amundi Evian Championship 2026 Explored

The Amundi Evian Championship starts July 9th at Evian Resort Golf Club, and the field is stacked with 23 of the top 25 players in the Rolex Rankings. Nelly Korda arrives as the favorite, chasing a career Grand Slam after her U.S. Open win last month. Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull, Lottie Woad, and defending champion Grace Kim are also in the field for the fourth major of the season.

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But a few notable names won’t be at the Evian this week. Here’s a look at the five players missing from the championship and why.

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Minsol Kim

Kim has been the breakout story of the KLPGA season. She has rocketed up the world rankings on the back of three wins: the iM Financial Group Open, the Korea Women’s Open, and the Mona Yongpyong Open. A year ago, she ranked outside the world’s top 350. Now she comfortably sits inside the top 50 at No. 14. Rather than test herself overseas, Kim wants to stay on the KLPGA Tour this season. Instead of France, she is teeing up at the Hana Bank Resort Women’s Open in Korea this week, chasing a fourth win of the year. It’s a rare case of a player good enough to play a major and choosing not to.

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Angel Yin

Angel Yin has been on the tour for close to a decade, with two LPGA Tour wins and a runner-up finish at the 2023 Chevron Championship to her name. She is no stranger to Evian either. She finished tied for fifth here last year.

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Yin was forced out of her third round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month because of a sudden illness, a scare that came out of nowhere during the season. Aside from that scare, 2026 has otherwise been a solid year for Yin. She teamed up with her longtime mentor and Hall of Famer Juli Inkster at the Dow Championship in June. She is also a regular contender for the LPGA’s biggest weeks. That said, her absence will leave a gaping hole for a major performer chasing a trophy in France.

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson will miss the Evian Championship for the sixth time. Her absence from the tournament has stretched back to 2019. Despite that, her absence on the field has been a sharp contrast to her record.

In 2013, Thompson made her Evian debut and finished third. She even recorded a runner-up finish in 2015.

Her schedule has been reduced since she stepped back from full-time competition. Thompson’s 2026 season has been a limited one as well. Her best finish this year was a T12 at the Chevron Championship. She followed it up with a T54 at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Earlier last month, a hip injury broke her 16-year-long tradition at the KPMG PGA Championship. She took a break as she shared on her Instagram.

She last appeared at the Dow Championship, where she missed the cut.

In Gee Chun

Chun’s win at the Evian in 2016 remains one of the most historic performances on the course. She won the tournament by a record score of 21-under. According to her AIG Women’s Open player profile, she set a record for major golf, men and women. Beyond that, she is also a two-time major champion with wins at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Briefly, her ranking dipped to 170th in 2024 following a nerve injury. But she has recovered quickly on the course. She currently stands at 39th in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. Her 2026 season has been strong: fourth at the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera, just two strokes short of Korda’s winning total, and fifth at the Ford Championship. Although she was a part of the field before, she seems to have dropped out without giving a reason.

Yana Wilson

Wilson is one of the LPGA’s newest names. She’s a 19-year-old rookie who turned professional in 2024 after a decorated amateur career: a U.S. Girls’ Junior title and three Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearances. She graduated to the LPGA Tour through the Epson Tour in 2025. This year, though, she won’t be teeing up in France. Wilson has withdrawn from the championship because of illness, as reported by GolfWeek.

Besides that, her 2026 season has been building toward a big summer before the setback. In June, Wilson and partner Gina Kim won the Dow Championship. It was the pair’s first LPGA Tour title. The duo is nicknamed the “Weapons of Grass Destruction.” She was also part of a winning U.S. team at the Curtis Cup earlier in the year.