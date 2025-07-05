Top 5 Players Who Missed Cut at John Deere Classic 2025

You know how the John Deere Classic usually plays out, right? Players roll into TPC Deere Run expecting birdies galore and relatively stress-free golf. Well, this year’s edition had other plans entirely. Even the most player-friendly venues can turn ruthless when everything aligns against you, and boy, did we see that in spades this weekend.

TPC Deere Run typically rewards aggressive play and sharp putting, handing out birdies generously to players who bring their best games. The Illinois venue has built its reputation on low-scoring and accessible pin positions. Yet the 2025 edition flipped the script entirely with a demanding cut line of 5-under par that caught several established names off guard. With 102 players breaking par in the first round alone and 83 shooting in the 60s, the aggressive scoring pace left little margin for error when making the weekend cut. As expected at a venue that hands out birdies like Halloween candy, players needed to bring their absolute best to survive.

5. Tom Kim Falls Short at the John Deere Classic

Tom Kim came painfully close to weekend play, finishing at 4-under 138 and missing the cut by just one stroke. The three-time PGA Tour winner from South Korea has endured a challenging 2025 season marked by inconsistency and technical struggles that have prevented breakthrough performances. His narrow miss at TPC Deere Run perfectly encapsulated the frustration that has defined his entire campaign.

via Getty MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 24: Tom Kim of South Korea and the International Team plays a shot during a practice round prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 24, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Kim hasn’t celebrated a victory since the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open, with his offseason changes creating uncertainty throughout his game. The young Korean star admitted these adjustments have “been good sometimes, but it’s also been backfiring,” leading to mental and technical confusion on the course. John Deere missed his seventh missed cut of the season in 19 PGA Tour starts, highlighting his ongoing battles with form, confidence, and swing mechanics that once made him a rising star.

4. Adam Hadwin Struggles Continue at TPC Deere Run

Adam Hadwin struggled significantly throughout both rounds, carding 2-over 144 through 36 holes and missing the cut by three strokes. The Canadian veteran has endured a particularly challenging season with limited bright spots to build momentum around. His lone top-10 finish came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for ninth place, a result that now feels like ancient history given his subsequent performances.

Since that early-season highlight, Hadwin has battled consistency issues across multiple statistical categories, from driving accuracy to putting performance. His experience typically serves him well on courses like TPC Deere Run, where course management and strategic thinking can overcome raw distance. Unfortunately, his recent struggles have overshadowed his veteran savvy and decision-making abilities. John Deere missed his sixth missed cut of the season in 19 PGA Tour starts, underscoring how challenging professional golf remains even for seasoned veterans with decades of tour experience.

3. Michael Kim’s John Deere Classic Return Ends Early

The most ironic story belongs to Michael Kim, the 2018 John Deere Classic champion who dominated this very course by eight strokes six years ago with a record-setting 27-under performance. He returned to the scene of his greatest triumph seeking to recapture that magical week when everything clicked perfectly. However, his nostalgic journey turned into a tale of two drastically different rounds that highlighted golf’s cruel unpredictability.

Kim opened with genuine promise, firing a stellar 7-under first round that had him in contention and reminded observers of his record-breaking form. Everything looked perfect for a weekend charge reminiscent of his wire-to-wire victory. Then disaster struck in round two when he completely collapsed, shooting 4-over to finish at 3-under total. This performance continues a troubling pattern for the former champion at this venue, as Kim has now gone 0-4 in making the cut since his historic 2018 victory at TPC Deere Run.

2. Ben Griffin’s Surprising John Deere Classic Miss

Perhaps the biggest surprise came from Ben Griffin, who entered as the highest-ranked player in the field at 17th in world rankings but missed the cut by two strokes at 3-under 139. This setback interrupted what had been an otherwise exceptional 2025 season featuring breakthrough performances and consistent play. Griffin’s miss shocked oddsmakers and fans who expected him to contend for the title.

via Imago Ben Griffin at Quail Hollow. Image Credits: @bengriffingolf/Instagram

Griffin had been riding tremendous momentum after capturing two PGA Tour victories this year in impressive fashion. He won both the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Charles Schwab Challenge while establishing himself among the tour’s elite performers. Prior to this stumble, he had made the cut in 18 tournaments with only five previous misses this season, demonstrating remarkable consistency. His statistical profile suggested success at TPC Deere Run’s birdie-friendly setup, making his early exit even more surprising for golf analysts and betting markets.

1. Jason Day Misses John Deere Classic Cut Again

The most notable name missing weekend action was former world No. 1 Jason Day, who finished at 2-under 140, three strokes outside the cut line. The 13-time PGA Tour winner and major champion continues battling consistency issues despite flashes of his former brilliance throughout the season. Day’s struggles have become a recurring theme as he attempts to recapture the form that once made him golf’s top-ranked player.

This marked Day’s second missed cut of 2025, following his earlier disappointment at the PGA Championship, where he shot 6-over 148. Despite posting four top-5 finishes this season, Day still searches for his first victory of the year while working through complex swing changes. His ongoing reconstruction work with coach Chris Como has created technical complexity that affects his competitive rhythm, with the former major champion admitting to thinking about numerous swing thoughts simultaneously during competition rounds.

The high cut line at TPC Deere Run reflected the venue’s typically low-scoring nature and perfect playing conditions throughout the opening rounds. These five accomplished professionals discovered that even birdie-friendly courses can become unforgiving when precision wavers and confidence falters, reminding everyone that professional golf remains ruthlessly competitive regardless of past accomplishments or current world rankings.