Top 5 Players With No Win This Season, But Will Still Play in the FedExCup Playoffs Comfortably

The PGA Tour’s regular season is winding down, and the FedEx Cup Playoffs are around the corner. Only the top 70 players advance to the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wins are usually the fastest way to climb the standings, but the FedEx Cup has never worked on victories alone. Take Xander Schauffele, for instance. He hasn’t won all year, yet he sits comfortably inside the top 70. He is far from the only one this season. Here’s a list of five top players who made it to the FedExCup Playoffs but have yet to win this season.

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5. Si Woo Kim

Kim ranks seventh in the FedEx Cup standings with 2,201 points, the best position for any player on this list. Despite not recording a victory, he has put together one of the most consistent seasons on Tour. According to PGA Tour and CBS Sports data, he earned $7,450,944 across 21 starts, with 10 top-10 finishes and 12 top-25s.

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How he got here:

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The 31-year-old also leads the Tour in cuts made, missing just one cut at the U.S. Open. His best finishes include runners-up at the Farmers Insurance Open and THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Furthermore, he finished third at the RBC Heritage and tied for fourth at the Cadillac Championship.

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Last year’s performance:

His position is a major improvement over last year. His playoff run in 2025 ended at the BMW Championship. He was among the 20 players eliminated before the Tour Championship field was set. This year, however, he does not need a win to justify his standing.

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4. Sam Burns

Sam Burns sits one spot behind Si Woo Kim in eighth place in the FedEx Cup standings with 2,078 points and $7,583,540 in earnings. He has earned more prize money than Kim despite recording fewer top-10 finishes. Across 17 PGA Tour starts, Burns has made 14 cuts and registered five top-10 finishes, 10 top-25s, and three top-five results.

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Results that helped secure his spot:

Burns finished third at The Open Championship.

He also finished runner-up at the U.S. Open.

He tied for fourth at the Memorial Tournament.

Last year’s performance:

Last year, Burns qualified for the 2025 Tour Championship, entering East Lake ranked 17th in the FedEx Cup standings despite not winning that season. This year, he sits eighth without a victory, keeping his position inside the top 20 for the second consecutive season.

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3. Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood’s story is much the same as it was last year. He enters the Playoffs without any wins. Tommy Fleetwood is ninth in the FedEx Cup standings with 2,046 points and $6,402,605 in earnings. The Englishman has recorded seven top-10 finishes and 12 top-25s across 16 starts, making 15 cuts. His four top-five finishes make him one of the most consistent players on this list despite playing a limited schedule.

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Fleetwood’s road to the FedExCup Playoffs:

The Englishman finished tied for fourth at The Open Championship.

He also tied for fourth at the Memorial Tournament.

Lastly, he added one more T5 finish at the Truist Championship.

Last year’s performance:

Although he is still searching for his first victory of the season, his consistency has kept him firmly inside the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings. Fleetwood’s 2025 playoff run resulted in his first PGA Tour victory in 164 starts. This year, he carries strong momentum into another potential run at East Lake.

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2. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg ranks 10th in the FedEx Cup standings with 1,929 points and has earned $6,253,271 across 17 starts. He has made 14 cuts while recording five top-five finishes, seven top-10s, and 11 top-25s.

Aberg’s season in a snapshot:

Aberg’s best result was a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He also tied for fifth at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Valero Texas Open.

Then, he tied for fourth at the RBC Heritage and PGA Championship and finished T9 at The Open Championship.

Last year’s performance:

Aberg also reached the 2025 Tour Championship, entering East Lake ranked 14th in the FedEx Cup standings. His current 10th-place position represents another consistent season and puts him in contention for a return to East Lake.

1. Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele rounds out the group at 11th in the FedEx Cup standings with 1,780 points. He has earned $6,693,225 across 17 starts while making 15 cuts. His season includes three top-five finishes, six top-10s, and 11 top-25s.

Schauffele’s road to Playoffs:

His best result came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished runner-up.

Xander’s next-best performance was a third-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship.

He also tied for fourth at the Valspar Championship.

Last year’s performance:

Last year, Schauffele’s playoff run ended at the BMW Championship, marking the first time in his career that he missed the Tour Championship after sharing the PGA Tour’s longest active appearance streak. This year, he sits 11th and is in a strong position to return to East Lake.

The FedEx Cup heavily rewards victories, but the standings are built on season-long performance rather than wins alone. That scoring system explains how a winless player can rank ahead of someone who has won. For example, Xander Schauffele collected 350 points for finishing third at THE PLAYERS Championship and 187.5 points for his T9 at the Masters. Those two finishes produced 537.5 points, more than the 500 awarded for winning a standard full-field event.

In 2026, winners receive 750 points at THE PLAYERS Championship and the four majors, 700 at Signature Events, 500 at standard full-field tournaments, and 300 at Additional (Opposite-field) Events. The first two playoff tournaments also award 750 points to the winner.

Overall, none of them need to worry about winning because they are comfortably inside the FedExCup Playoffs. If they’re able to carry this consistency to the next season, however, it remains an interesting story.