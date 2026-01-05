Top 5 Scottie Scheffler Drills to Improve Your Putting

Phil Kenyon handed Scottie Scheffler a coin and told him to balance it on his putter. If it fell, he was rushing. That simple constraint became the foundation of a putting overhaul that amateur golfers can replicate.

In 2023, Scheffler ranked first in Strokes Gained: Total but 162nd in Strokes Gained: Putting. The best ball-striker of his generation was bleeding strokes on the greens. By 2025, he climbed to 22nd in putting, won six tournaments, including two majors, and led 28 statistical categories. These five drills bridged the gap.

1. Scottie Scheffler’s coin drill for tempo control

Place a coin on the back of the putter head. Execute your stroke. If the coin falls, you rushed the transition.

The goal is a pendulum motion—longer, slower, controlled. Anxiety compresses strokes into jabs, especially inside six feet. The coin enforces discipline. A smooth change of direction keeps it balanced.

Tour data reveals why this matters. At six feet, even the best players in the world convert only 50% of putts. At ten feet, that drops to 40%. Inside this range, tempo separates makes from misses. Scheffler uses the coin drill to control nerves on technical putts where a rushed backstroke costs half a degree of face angle—enough to lip out from four feet.

2. Scottie Scheffler’s tee drill for precision

Place tees at three, six, and nine feet from the hole. Putt from each station, focusing on a smooth, consistent stroke.

The distance changes. The rhythm shouldn’t. This drill trains the body to maintain stroke consistency regardless of backswing length. The ball must reach the hole with enough pace to drop—not die short, not race past.

Variable practice outperforms block practice for skill retention. Hitting the same three-footer repeatedly grooves one stroke. Rotating through three, six, and nine feet forces the brain to recalibrate without abandoning mechanics. Scheffler uses this as a warm-up routine to calibrate speed before competitive rounds.

3. Scottie Scheffler’s ladder drill for speed control

On a flat section, place tees every two feet starting ten feet from the hole—10, 12, 14, 16, and 18 feet. Position an alignment stick 18 inches behind the cup to mark the safe zone.

The objective: land each putt past the hole but within that 18-inch window. Move to the next station only after three consecutive successes. This drill builds feel and distance control by forcing the brain to recalibrate force requirements at every distance.

The 18-inch safe zone isn’t arbitrary. Studies confirm that a putt traveling at optimal capture speed—roughly 1.5 to 2 feet of roll past the hole if missed—has the highest probability of dropping. Too slow, and the ball breaks off early. Too fast, and the margin for error collapses. The ladder drill ingrains this speed window into muscle memory.

4. Scottie Scheffler’s hold the finish drill for feel

After striking the putt, freeze. Hold your finish and posture for eight seconds. Don’t peek. Listen for the ball to drop.

Poor putters pop up immediately, chasing the result. That habit erases the sensation of the stroke before the body can register it. Holding the finish lets the nervous system memorize the motion.

The drill also eliminates deceleration. To hold a stable, high finish, you must accelerate through the ball. Slowing down before impact causes the face to wobble and the wrists to break down. The finish position acts as proof of proper acceleration. Scheffler holds his pose long enough to feel the stroke, not just see the result.

5. Scottie Scheffler’s methodical routine for mental commitment

Read from behind the ball. Identify the high side. Check the grain at the hole and along the path. Confirm from the low side—the opposite view acts as a truth serum.

Pick a micro-target on the start line. Not an area. A blade of grass. A discoloration. Set the putter face to that spot first, then align feet and shoulders parallel. Two practice strokes: one looking at the midpoint to feel pace, one at the ball to transfer feel. Step in. One look at the hole. One look at the aim spot. Go.

The routine eliminates decision-making over the ball. Doubt floods in when the process isn’t locked. Scheffler commits to the read before he addresses the putt, freeing his mind to execute rather than second-guess. The micro-target sharpens focus—aiming at an area invites ambiguity; aiming at a blade of grass demands precision.

Scheffler’s three-putt percentage dropped from 2.8% to 1.4% using this system. He claimed Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive season—a feat only Tiger Woods had achieved previously.

“Before, when I’d made changes with my putting, I would try it for one week, and if it didn’t work, I’d just move on to the next thing,” Scheffler admitted on the Pat McAfee Show. “And that wasn’t really a good way to get better. You needed to really give it a chance.”

A coin. Some tees. A practice green. The blueprint exists.