Top 5 Shocking Names to Miss All 3 PGA Tour Playoff Events

As we conclude the Wyndham Championship, the new beginning of the PGA Tour playoffs will commence. But with only 70 top names qualifying based on the standings, some golfers had to swallow the hard pill. Surprisingly, these golfers were among the top seeds for not just qualifying, but winning events in the 2025 season, considering their stature. However, now that the season concludes for them, let’s take a look at the list of five shocking names that will not be featured in the PGA Tour playoffs in 2025.

Five names failed to qualify for the PGA Tour playoffs

Tom Kim

The three-time PGA Tour winner, Tom Kim, has had a frustrating year. The golfer was placed at 89th place in the standings and required a solo third place or better to find a spot in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Unfortunately, the golfer’s move to withdraw in the second round made the year even worse to remember. This year, he has played 22 events, out of which he made cuts in 14, but could only convert to top-10 once.

The 2022 Wyndham Championship winner is now struggling with his form. Even the hopes of obtaining brilliant success after his achievement at the age of 23 have also been shattered.

Max Homa

The American professional has been among the top names to look out for. But this year, the 6X PGA Tour winner has struggled with his form. Despite the changes of caddie from Joe Greiner to Bill Harke and then to Lance Bennett, the performance still couldn’t find a better result. Max Homa missed the cut in five consecutive events at the beginning of the season, and then the Wyndham Championship became the eighth missed cut event.

With a tumbling form and only one top-5 finish, the golfer had one way to stay in the season, and that was by recording a runner-up or better finish. Though Max Homa started off well with the first round of 66, but with the second round of five over, 75, he let the hope slip away. The missed cut made the off-season start early for the golfer.

Byeong Hun An

Unlike the two names above, Byeong Hun An had a fair chance to make it to the playoffs. The South Korean professional was 33 points behind to cover the bridge to his playoff appearance. Interestingly, the player who finished 26th would get 1 point, and the golfer with his first round was in a great spot to be among the top names. However, the gap stood the same as the golfer after his round 68, a record round of 72 leading to a missed cut.

Things would have been different if the 33-year-old had made the cut. But now he has continued his streak of missed cuts as the Wyndham Championship is the third consecutive event. The golfer will be sitting outside the ropes during the playoff season.

Sahith Theegala

Another name who struggled in 2025 is Sahith Theegala. As his season started with a neck injury and then he missed cuts at the Memorial, The Open, and the 3M Open, he was left with no other option than winning. But the golfer, despite tries, couldn’t get his form back, and with the average performance, missed the cut by nine.

Theegala shot rounds of 72 and 74, which resulted in his fourth consecutive and fifth missed cut of this season. With form tumbling, the golfer will need to get back to more practice and a better mindset in 2026 to qualify for the playoffs.

Adam Scott

Lastly, the 2013 Masters winner, Adam Scott, despite making the cut at the Wyndham Championship, his T53rd finish led him to slip in the ranking. The golfer, with his T12 finish, was close to qualifying, but missed the opportunity and then missed the cut at The Open. The result of this is him sitting out of the playoffs.

The 45-year-old missed the cut in only three events in 2025, but with no wins recorded, he was placed in 85th position. The option to qualify for him left was to record a third-place or better finish. With multiple top-15 finishes this year, the 14X PGA Tour winner might showcase a comeback. However, 2025 wouldn’t be the year for that.

Some notable names who had multiple records under their names will be sitting out of the playoffs. Surprising, but that is how cruel golf is sometimes. Who was the most unexpected golfer who failed to qualify, according to you? Let us know in the comments below.