Top 5 Storylines That Took Golf World by Storm in 2025, Ranked

Essentials Inside The Story As the year comes to a close, we look at the top-five storylines that emerged in Golf in 2025. 2025 was full of moments that will forever be etched in history. One of them includes Rory McIlroy finally winning the elusive Green Jacket. The year also saw the continued domination of Scottie Scheffler.

2025 will be remembered as one of the most electrifying years in golf history. It was a season packed with moments that had fans glued to screens and social media buzzing nonstop. It was not just the on-course events that garnered traction this year; some off-course stories created headlines, too. While legends were made, underdogs rose as well, and even the game’s biggest stars sparked conversations beyond the fairways.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But of them all, there were these five storylines that broke the internet in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy completes career Grand Slam with Masters thriller

It took Rory McIlroy only 7 years after turning pro to get his hands on three of the four Major tournaments in golf. He turned pro in 2007 and became the US Open champion in 2011. Then the Northern Irishman triumphed at the PGA Championship in 2012 and The Open Championship in 2014. He also won his second PGA Championship in 2014. However, he had to wait for 11 years to wear the iconic green jacket at Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy has had many close finishes at the Masters since 2014, when he completed his four rounds with a par 288 to finish at T8. Then he finished 4th in 2015, T10 in 2016, T7 in 2017, T5 in 2018, T5 in 2020, and 2nd in 2022, before finally winning in 2025.

“Never give up on your dreams. Never, ever give up on your dreams,” McIlroy gave a message to his daughter, Poppy, reflecting on his long struggle to win the Masters. “Keep coming back, keep working hard, and if you put your mind to it, you can do anything. Love you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29x PGA Tour winner completed his career Grand Slam following a dramatic one-hole playoff against Justin Rose. He entered the final round with a lead but bogeyed the 72nd hole after a challenging back nine. Thus, both Rose and McIlroy finished the four regulation rounds with a score of 11-under par. This forced the playoff on the 18th, where he birdied to finally secure the elusive green jacket. The 11-year pursuit ended with emotional scenes at Augusta National. It marked his first Masters victory and fifth major overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

JJ Spaun stuns field to claim US Open glory

JJ Spaun is among the most elite golfers on the PGA Tour. He had a breakthrough season this year, thanks to his 2025 US Open win.

The American stunned the golf world by winning the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club. His rally on the back nine amid pouring rain to finish two strokes ahead of Robert MacIntyre was nothing short of amazing. Starting one stroke behind leader Sam Burns, Spaun overcame a poor start right when it mattered the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was tied for the lead when he arrived at the 314-yard 17th hole in the final round. Notably, Spaun hit a low fade with his driver. The shot hit the front of the green and rolled ahead. It was only 18 feet away from the hole, which opened the way for him to take the lead. However, his best was yet to come. The 2022 Valero Texas Open winner shot a 65-foot birdie putt on the final hole to edge out Robert MacIntyre by two strokes.

His entire 2025 season was impressive. He secured one win, three runner-up finishes, and seven top-10 finishes in the 25 starts he has had. But what’s stunning is that most people didn’t expect him to win, considering the competitive field at the US Open. If one looks at his numbers, Spaun’s career may not look that impressive. After turning pro in 2012, he won his first PGA Tour event in 2022 at the Valero Texas Open. Then it took him three more years to win the second title of his career, which was this US Open victory.

As such, there were many others like Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Robert MacIntyre whose names came to the minds of fans and analysts when they predicted the 2025 US Open champion. Notably, when one looks at the betting odds, JJ Spaun was nowhere close to a favorite for the win. Scottie Scheffler was leading with +280 odds, followed by Bryson DeChambeau, who had +750. Following them were Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and others, but Spaun was very far behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 Ryder Cup drama

The Ryder Cup is expected to be dramatic because of the high emotions and national pride on the line. But the 2025 Ryder Cup took it a notch further. The chaos, the heckles, the presence of Donald Trump, the overwhelming lead, and a heartbreaking near-comeback, everything that went down at the Bethpage Black was historic and dramatic.

It all started with the announcer encouraging chants of “F**k you, Rory.” And from there, the heckles at the European team members increased substantially. Fans commented on Robert MacIntyre and Shane Lowry’s physiques, and even McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll, was brought into it. A fan reportedly threw an empty beer can, which hit Stoll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heckles were so intense that the European stars lost it on some instances to engage with the fans. McIlroy even said that the fans were more concentrated on discouraging them than supporting the American team members.

President Donald Trump visited the biennial event to become the first sitting president at a Ryder Cup. He was accompanied by her granddaughter, Kai Trump, who later made her LPGA debut at The ANNIKA 2025.

Team USA suffered a narrow defeat in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. But they didn’t go down without a fight. Team Europe dominated the foursomes and four-balls matches. Thanks to their dominance, they entered the Sunday Singles with an overwhelming 11.5-4.5 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans witnessed a late rally that included wins from Xander Schauffele over Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler beating Rory McIlroy, and birdies on the 18th by Cameron Young and Justin Thomas. However, Shane Lowry’s tying birdie against Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton’s half-point versus Collin Morikawa sealed their sixth win in eight editions. This was the first time the European team won the Ryder Cup on foreign soil since the “Miracle at Medinah” in 2012.

Tiger Woods sparks viral buzz with relationship reveal

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren dated for three years before getting married in 2004 in Barbados. The Swedish model and Woods were happily married for a few years before they parted ways in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since their divorce, Woods has had a couple of girlfriends, including Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn (2013-2015) and restaurant manager Erica Herman (around 2017-2022). There was no news of him dating anyone else since 2022 until he revealed his new girlfriend in early 2025.

Tiger Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., via social media on March 23, 2025. He posted photos on his Instagram handle and requested privacy.

The post read, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

It was a carousel post with two images. Woods and Vanessa Trump were both wearing a combination of white and blue. This sparked widespread amusement online. The 49-year-old golf legend’s pairing with the mother of five children fueled viral reactions and coverage across outlets.

Scottie Scheffler dominates with two major victories

Over the last couple of years, the world has witnessed Scottie Scheffler‘s dominance on golf courses. The World No. 1 finished the 2024 season with seven victories, including the Masters 2024. While he had one fewer win in the 2025 season, it certainly carries more weight because of two major wins.

After winning two Masters in 2022 and 2024, Scheffler won the PGA Championship and The Open Championship this year. He is now only a US Open win away from completing his career Grand Slam and joining Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and a few other elites in the group.

Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. He carded rounds of 69-68-65-71 to finish with an 11 under par 273. He was five strokes ahead of the runner-ups Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley. This hints at an easy victory over others, and that’s how his entire 2025 season has been. Of all the 25 stars he had on the PGA Tour in 2025, he finished in the top 25 in all of them. He had six wins, one runner-up, and 17 top 10 finishes, highlighting his dominance.

The second major win Scheffler had this season was the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. This, too, was an easy win for the 19x PGA Tour winner. He had a four-stroke win margin, again over Harris English. Scheffler scored 17 under 267 with rounds of 68-64-67-68. These wins solidified his World No. 1 status with consistent contention across events. Currently, he holds a massive 250+ point lead over the World No. 2, Rory McIlroy.

Together, these moments turned 2025 into a season that extended far beyond leaderboards and scorecards. They pulled golf into mainstream conversations like never before.