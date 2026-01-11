Top 5 Tiger Woods Tips for Flawless Putting

Not only did Tiger Woods rule the leaderboards in 2000 and 2003, but he also ruled the greens, averaging about 1.7 putts per hole, which was the best on the PGA Tour. That number wasn’t just based on mechanics. It was built on the feeling of doing it over and over again and on an artistic understanding of how to put someone under pressure. Watching him play those putts, every golf follower and lover wants to achieve it. Let’s learn some of the Tiger Woods tips that can make your putting better:

1. Hit every putt in the middle of the face

On Golf Digest, he shared the tips on Episode 5 of My Game: Tiger Woods. He is obsessive about one fundamental principle: solid contact. “Hit the ball in the middle of the face. I know it’s the smallest swing we make, but we all miss hit putts, which we really shouldn’t,” he emphasizes. This isn’t just about feel; it’s about physics. When you strike the ball on the sweet spot, you control both pace and line with mathematical precision.

Most amateur golfers worry about their grip pressure or stroke path, but Woods suggests sticking with the basics. “If I can’t hit a putt solid, how am I going to control pace? If I can’t control pace, I can’t control line.” The reasoning is sound. When you hit the ball wrong, the energy transfer isn’t always the same, so even a perfectly read line doesn’t matter when your strike quality changes.

What do you get for this discipline? He has a solution for that, too. ” It’s a simple little thing of hitting the putt solid, and there’s no sweeter feeling to me than feeling that putt hit flushed and released. Man, it’s such a great feeling.” That flush contact isn’t just nice; it’s the key to putting well under pressure every time.

2. Practice the tee drill religiously

Tiger Woods’s favorite practice routine is to put two tees four feet from the hole, one just outside the toe and heel of his putter. “I do it incessantly before every round. I do it at home. I do it everywhere,” he says. Because there isn’t much room for error on either side of the putter face, the drill requires exactness.

The setup might look simple, but it exposes every flaw. Woods puts his putter against the heel of the tee, which makes a small space for contact. “It ensures that I want to have to hit the ball flush, and I have to be able to make sure that I present the clubface square every single time,” he explains. You can take the club back inside or outside, but to hit the ball between those tees, you need to hit it straight.

March 07, 2014, Tiger Woods during PGA Golf Herren – World Golf Championship – Second Round at Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Golf Herren – World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship – Second Round PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon140307024

Woods starts by doing 20 to 30 reps with just his right hand. He feels the face rotate and builds the connection between his hand and the clubhead. Then he adds his left hand and alternates between strokes with one hand and two hands. The muscle memory you build up during this drill will help you on the course.

3. Find your own stroke and repeat it

Woods doesn’t believe there is only one “right” way to putt. “To me, like the art of putting. That’s how I perceive putting. There’s no one way,” he states. It’s not about how well you know the mechanics in the book; it’s about whether you can do the same thing when the tournament is on the line. Can you do it every day? Can you say it again when it matters?

His stance, posture, and setup have changed over the years, but they have always been based on how he feels. Woods says, “When I get too robotic, I can’t repeat that.” Those little changes—left side, right side, wider, and narrower—were not random. They were his artistic side, finding the best way to let go of the club that he knows works for him.

This method needs you to be honest with yourself. The Grand Slam winner tried everything, but he always came back to one thing: “I’ve done everything.” He has tried them all, but one thing he always does is make sure to hit every putt well. The rest will take care of itself. Well, like they say, sometimes keeping your natural game makes all the difference.

4. Putt to a picture, not a line

Earl Woods taught his son to picture things rather than do math. Tiger Woods visualizes the hole every time he looks at it. He just putts to what he saw when he looked back at the ball. That’s all there is to it. This worked when a 15x major-champion was two years old and couldn’t understand angles or distance. It still works today.

The method lets him swing more freely without losing the basics. Woods still does his drills, checks his grip pressure, and watches his posture. But when it’s time to putt, he stops thinking and just goes. “Just free up and go,” he says at the end of the day. The picture does the rest.

5. Read what the Putt does late

The starting line is something that most golfers are obsessed with. However, an 82x PGA tour winner pays attention to what happens in the second half of the putt. When he gets to the halfway point, he wonders if it will fall to the left or the right. Will it speed up or slow down? That’s where small breaks turn into real movement, and speed decides whether the ball falls or slides past.

His green-reading routine goes like this: first, he looks at the hole from behind the ball, then he checks it closely from the side for a late break, and finally, he confirms it from behind the hole. He knows exactly what will happen at the end by the time he gets to the putt. So he just does what he sees in his mind. No second-guessing.

Tiger Woods’s approach to putting combines technical accuracy with artistic freedom. The tee drill helps you be more consistent. When you make solid contact, you can expect the same results every time. Putting a picture on the stroke frees it up. Reading late breaks stops surprises. These tips altogether can improve your putting game.