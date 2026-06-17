Top LIV Golfers in the 2026 U.S. Open Field, Explored

The 126th U.S. Open (June 18-21) returns to Shinnecock Hills this week for the sixth time, and as always, the championship has drawn a strong contingent from LIV Golf. 13 LIV Golf players are ready to contend at the historic Long Island layout. Although Shinnecock’s average 48-yard fairways are forgiving, the penal fescue rough and inverted-saucer greens make it challenging to contend. Given their current form, several LIV players enter the weekend as legitimate threats, but here are the top five to watch out for.

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Jon Rahm

The two-time (Hong Kong and Mexico City) LIV Golf Individual Champion enters Shinnecock Hills as LIV Golf’s points leader (928.58). With that, he added four runner-up finishes and two more top 10s this season. The Spaniard also displayed a strong performance at the majors. He carded a T38 at the Masters before finishing tied for runner-up at the PGA Championship. He closed with a 68, just three shots behind the winner, Aaron Rai.

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The Spaniard has also won the U.S. Open in 2021 at Torrey Pines. He birdied the final two holes to beat Louis Oosthuizen by a stroke. Since then, he has finished T12, T10, and T7 in three starts at the event. He missed the 2024 U.S. Open because of an injury.

With his ball-striking capabilities as an advantage and maintaining calm composure under pressure, Rahm fits the role of a player who could ace the brutal week at Shinnecock Hills.

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Bryson DeChambeau

Although the Crushers GC captain struggled with his iron play and short game at both Augusta and Aronimink, he performed on LIV Golf, with back-to-back wins this season at LIV Singapore and South Africa. But with that, DeChambeau remains a two-time U.S. Open winner. He won the championship in 2020 at Winged Foot and again in 2024 at Pinehurst, where he holed a bunker shot from 50 yards on the final hole to beat Rory McIlroy by one stroke. A win this week would make him the seventh golfer in history to capture three U.S. Open titles.

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Jun 16, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Bryson DeChambeau celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

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Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton enters Shinnecock Hills with a win at LIV Golf Andalucía in June. He carded an 11-under finish to lift the trophy. Last year, he was close to winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont. He tied for the lead with three holes to play but bogeyed his final two holes. Yet, it was his career-best T4 at Oakmont. He also finished T6 at Shinnecock the last time the U.S. Open was there, in 2018.

Cameron Smith

Although Cameron Smith has not recorded a win this year, he snapped a six-tournament missed-cut streak in the majors this year. He carded a T7 at last month’s PGA Championship. He followed that form with a T5 at LIV Golf Andalucía, the best result of his LIV season.

Talking about his performance at the US Open, he carded a solo fourth at the Los Angeles Country Club in 2023.

Joaquin Niemann

Niemann has had a good season, as he recorded a win at LIV Golf Korea just two weeks ago, beating Taylor Gooch in a playoff. He claimed his eighth individual league title, the most any player has had since LIV’s launch in 2022. His best U.S. Open finish remains a T23 at Winged Foot in 2020.

His strength this week remains his lower, more controlled ball flight, which suits Shinnecock’s setup and rewards precision over power.