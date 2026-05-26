Top 3 Bets at Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 Explored

This week, at Colonial Country Club, we will just see old-school Tour golf. Scheduled from May 28 to May 31, the pros will fight for the hefty share of $9,900,000. Below are the top 3 golfers who take home the Charles Schwab Challenge title.

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1. Ludvig Aberg +950

Ludvig Aberg making the list is not a surprise, especially when you look at how great this season has been going for him so far.

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The Swede has had T5 at the PLAYERS Championship, T3 at Arnold Palmer, T4 at RBC Heritage, T8 at Truist Championship, and T4 at the PGA Championship at -5. He just had one missed cut all season at Farmers Insurance in February. Every other start has been inside the top 21.

Currently, he ranks 6th on Tour in Strokes Gained Approach (0.692 overall, 0.710 in his last five starts). 16th in Off-the-Tee and Around-the-Green. The Charles Schwab Challenge is an iron-play golf course. He is one of the best iron players on Tour right now. Now the question is, can he find his first victory at this event?

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2. Russell Henley +1800

Russell Henley is one of those players who quietly put together a great season while everyone else is looking the other way. And 2026 has been exactly that for him.

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T8 American Express at -21, T19 Pebble Beach, T6 Arnold Palmer, T13 Players Championship, and then T3 at the Masters, shooting 73-71-66-68 for -10 and earning $1,080,000. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship, but his consistent plan can’t be denied.

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Imago ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 07: Russell Henley of United States of America plays a tee shot at the 14th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 07 PGA, Golf Herren Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon5732603070523

He ranks 40th on Tour in Putting (0.270 overall) and 21st in Around-the-Green (0.328). His approach play dropped in his last five starts, but Colonial is where precision ball-strikers rediscover their iron game. A Masters T3 earlier this year tells you the talent is absolutely there. It will be an interesting watch if he can let the 2023 unfinished business finish here which he left at T16.

3. Justin Thomas +2200

JT is back, and honestly, he is doing pretty good when you look at how he is coming back from injury.

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T8 Players, T4 Truist Championship at -8 earning $420,000, then T4 PGA Championship last week shooting 69-69-72-65 for -5 and taking home $843,866. Back-to-back top-four finishes heading into this week. Justin Thomas’s Strokes Gained Total in his last five starts sits at 0.427, trending up across every category.

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Around-the-Green ranks 30th on Tour (0.285). Short game wins at Colonial when the fairways get narrow and the greens get firm. Irons and putting are still outside the top 85 overall, but both categories are improving. His record here is not impressive, MC in 2022 and T40 in 2021, but his form is saying he can change the game.

Three players, three strong cases. This weekend will tell who will take the Charles Schwab Challenge home.