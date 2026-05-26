Top 3 Bets at LIV Golf Korea 2026 Explored

LIV Golf Korea is the league’s first event since rumors of bankruptcy began to fly. This uncertainty and chaos add to the demanding layout at the Asiad Country Club. The Rees Jones redesign, especially the two par-5s converted to par-4s, has made the venue a more strategic test. The field has two absentees: Phil Mickelson because of family reasons and Tyrrell Hatton to be with his wife, who is expecting their first baby. Amongst the rest of the players, let’s see who can claim the heftiest chunk of $30 million prize.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm enters Korea as the clear betting favorite. His betting odds are +230.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard currently leads the 2026 LIV standings with 802.33 points. He reached this position thanks to the outstanding season he is enjoying. In seven LIV starts, he won Hong Kong and Mexico City. Apart from that, he has three runner-up finishes, one solo 5th, and a T8.

He continued that momentum at the majors, too. His T38 at the Masters paled next to his T2 at the PGA Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asiad Country Club rewards precision more than pure distance, especially on the narrow front nine. This is where Jon Rahm’s controlled iron play and wedge game would come in handy. Victory in Korea would strengthen his chase for a third straight LIV Individual Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau enters the week with slightly longer odds at +900. With 551.9 points, he sits second in the LIV standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far this season, he has won twice. The first came at the Singapore event, and the second came in South Africa. He also has two 3rd-place finishes: a tied 3rd at LIV Golf Adelaide and a solo 3rd at the recently concluded LIV Golf Virginia.

One of the biggest reasons for the massive difference between his odds and Jon Rahm’s is his major performances. The 32-year-old missed the cut at both majors played so far this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 10, 2026; Sterling, Virginia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau hits from a fairway during the final round of LIV Golf Virginia golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jack Power-Imagn Images

However, he has a pattern of bouncing back quickly after disappointing performances. What’s more is that he arrives as the defending LIV Korea champion. He won in Incheon last year after scoring 19-under par in three rounds. This will boost his confidence and familiarity, which can play a major role.

David Puig

The last on the list is David Puig, who is one of the younger professionals on the roster. He has betting odds of +1,200. The 24-year-old sits seventh in the LIV standings with 238.24 points. He continues to build a reputation as one of the most consistent players in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he hasn’t won any event yet, the Spaniard posted 4 top 10 finishes in 7 starts. The best finish came at LIV Golf Mexico, where he carded rounds of 69-72-62-66 to finish 15-under 269.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Puig’s biggest strengths is his consistency. He has regularly finished inside the points while steadily improving against elite competition.

LIV Golf Korea 2026 presents a fascinating betting setup. Each of the top contenders enters the tournament with a very different storyline. While these are the top 3 bets, there’s no saying who could clinch the victory.