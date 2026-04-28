Top 3 Bets for Cadillac Championship 2026 Explored

Trump National Doral is back on the PGA Tour schedule for the first time in 10 years with $20 million in prize money and 700 FedEx Cup points available. With so much at stake, these three golfers represent the best bet to win at the Cadillac Championship 2026.

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Scottie Scheffler (+310)

World No. 1, a new father of two, Scheffler is gaining nearly twice as many strokes around the green compared to any previous season.

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Doral is a ball-striker’s paradise at 7,739 yards, and Scheffler ranks 5th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. The Blue Monster punishes loose iron play and rewards approach precision. That’s Scheffler’s entire identity. He’s essentially playing on his home course conceptually.

His bogey avoidance rate sits at 10.07%, best on Tour. The Blue Monster, as Adam Scott noted this week, is “very penal.” Water everywhere, wind off Biscayne Bay, and long forced carries. The player who avoids disasters wins here, and no one avoids disasters better right now.

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After a win at The American Express, a solo second at Augusta, and a playoff appearance at the RBC Heritage, the form is undeniable. At +310, you’re essentially getting even money on the best player in the world at a course that suits him perfectly.

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If a 4x major champion is the safe money at the Cadillac Championship, Young is where the real value starts.

Cameron Young (+1300)

Young won The PLAYERS Championship in March, pocketed $4.5 million, and climbed to 4th in the world rankings. He’s made every cut this season, posted six top-25s, and is hitting it 311 yards on average, with a 375-yard bomb on 18 at Sawgrass still fresh in memory.

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Doral, at 7,739 yards, sets up perfectly for big hitters who can also shape approach shots. Young ranks 10th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and sits 2nd on Tour in total driving. Length plus accuracy on a course this demanding is a rare combination.

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He followed up the PLAYERS Championship win with a T3 at Augusta. Back-to-back elite finishes at golf’s two most prestigious events signal someone whose game is good. This kind of confidence, carried into a $20 million prize, is a benefit.

At +1300, you’re getting 13-to-1 on the fourth-ranked player in the world who’s won a major-level event in the last six weeks. That’s not a flyer. That’s genuine value hiding in plain sight.

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Tommy Fleetwood (+2700)

Fleetwood hasn’t missed a cut all season, going 7-for-7 while posting a T4 at Pebble Beach, T7 at Genesis, T8 at The PLAYERS, and T10 at Valero. He hasn’t won yet, but he has been in contention week after week without anyone calling him a favorite.

Imago Tommy Fleetwood of England gives a thumbs-up as he walks from the 8th tee during the first day of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Augusta, Georgia. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA AUG20260409741 JOHNxANGELILLO

That’s what makes him rank in the top five on Tour in scrambling. His T8 at The PLAYERS Championship is especially worth noting. Sawgrass and Doral share DNA. They are both long, water-laden Florida courses where the wind shifts and accuracy off the tee is what separates the field. Fleetwood performed there, so he can take this one.

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Who is your pick to win the 2026 Cadillac Championship?