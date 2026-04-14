Top 3 Bets for RBC Heritage 2026 Explored

The grueling mental test of Augusta National is in the books, and the PGA Tour immediately shifts gears to the coastal winds of Hilton Head Island, with the RBC Heritage. But who can we expect to claim a win at the $20M event?

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1. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is moving towards Harbour Town with a massive target on his back. He’s fresh off a runner-up finish at the Masters Tournament, and that performance showcased a feat that no one else has done since 1942. The world number one went bogey-free in the final two rounds at Augusta National. He could have won the tournament had he made half of the birdies that he attempted. That performance also showed that Scheffler’s confidence in his driver is back again. He’s pretty accurate both in the long drives and the short game.

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Additionally, Scheffler has already witnessed a victory at the RBC Heritage back in 2024. He scored 19-under to secure a three-shot lead against Sahith Theegala to claim the win. Last year, however, he went 12-under and missed the lead by five shots. But there’s one thing that he needs to look out for. And that’s his recent early game blues.

Imago 260409 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the first round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 9, 2026 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1193 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta *** 260409 Scottie Scheffler of the United States during the first round of the 2026 Masters Golf Tournament on April 9, 2026 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1193 golf masters bbeng the masters augusta PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB260409PA191

Despite winning the American Express and coming in second at Augusta National, Scheffler has seen trouble during the early rounds. Even at the Masters, his first two rounds ended up being rounds of 70 and 74. And apart from the American Express, he hasn’t gone sub-70 in the first round through the 2026 season to date. That’s probably the only hurdle he needs to jump over to win the RBC Heritage.

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2. Cameron Young

Cameron Young has also shown tremendous improvements at the Masters Tournament. His T3 finish at Augusta is proof that his momentum is going in the right direction. On top of that, he established himself as a strong competitor with a win at THE PLAYERS Championship. And prior to that, he finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Young’s stance at Harbour Town is also pretty strong. After all, he secured a T3 finish in his debut at the 2022 RBC Heritage. However, the world number three’s last appearance at the event was a disappointment, with a three-under finish for the 54th spot. And his performance in 2023 and 2024 was also similar. This time, we can expect him to do better and try for a win, given his recent momentum is thrusting him towards the top 10 spots.

3. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa was forced to withdraw from THE PLAYERS Championship because of a back injury that he sustained during practice rounds. That injury even kept him away from the Valero Texas Open. However, Morikawa has found the motivation to push himself through the tough fields. And that’s his unborn daughter.

Imago United States Collin Morikawa during the day 2 of the 2026 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 10, 2026. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326531315

Following the final round at Augusta National, he told the media, “It’s motivation for me to get healthy. I want to be able to pick him up, roll around, and play with him. I’ve got some work to do to get fully healthy, and we’re going to find a way to make sure I’m back.”

Morikawa will make his sixth start at Harbour Town, and he has already finished in the top 10 twice. But his last appearance tied him with Young at T54. And his performance early this year has been a bit questionable. But he did well with the AT&T Pebble Beach and has come in the top 10 in the last three events, including a T7 finish at the Masters.

But who do you think has the best chance of winning?