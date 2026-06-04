Top 3 Bets for the 2026 Memorial Tournament Explored

Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, has been hosting the championship since 1976. The 2026 edition invites 72 of the greatest talents to Jack Nicklaus’ iconic course, and whoever prevails this Sunday will become the 50th champion of this prestigious event. The $20 million signature event runs June 4-7. Three names we believe could rise to the top:

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Scottie Scheffler

The world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, has won the Memorial Tournament each of the last two years. In 2024, he beat Collin Morikawa by just one shot at eight under, and in 2025, he went 10 under to win by four strokes against Ben Griffin.

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This week, Scheffler is chasing something that has not been done at this venue in 25 years, a three-peat. The last player to win consecutive editions thrice at Memorial was Tiger Woods from 1999 to 2001. In fact, his 2026 season tells a straightforward story. He opened with a win at the American Express that became his 20th PGA Tour title, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to reach that milestone before the age of 30.

Talking about the course remains his strongest argument. Scheffler has gained 2.87 strokes per round in his career at Muirfield Village. Along with that, he has two wins and two third-place finishes across six trips to the venue. His tee-to-green numbers here represent the single best player-course combination.

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Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has made 13 appearances at the Memorial Tournament. His best result at Muirfield Village came in 2016 when he finished T4, and he has recorded four straight top-20 finishes before missing the event entirely last year.

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The 2026 season has been among the best of his career. In April, he successfully defended his Masters title, becoming the first back-to-back champion at Augusta since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. Since then, he has kept his schedule selective. He finished T19 at the Truist Championship and T7 at the PGA Championship before arriving in Dublin. His strokes gained total average across his past five events sits at 1.2, and his driving distance of 326.8 yards gives him the power to attack Muirfield Village’s four par-5s.

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Cameron Young

Cameron Young arrives at the 2026 Memorial Tournament riding the best stretch of golf of his career. Just this season, he has won twice at The PLAYERS Championship and the Cadillac Championship. And between those two rounds, he held the lead going into the final round at Augusta National before finishing third alongside McIlroy. In fact, he leads the tour in FedExCup points this season and is ranked second in strokes-gained total average.

Heading this beat, he has finished outside the top 25 just once in his last eight starts, and that was a T26 at the PGA Championship. The honest question mark is Muirfield Village itself. Young has never cracked the top 20 in four starts here, with a T-50 in 2024 being his most recent result, but he is currently ranking second in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over the last 24 months and second in bogey avoidance in the same span.

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These are the two major areas that Muirfield Village rewards more than almost anywhere else on the Tour. And a storm this year suggests we could bag a win this week.

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