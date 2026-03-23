Top 3 Biggest Names Missing from Ford Championship 2026

The 2026 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass is all set to kick off from March 26 at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona. The LPGA Tour event promises to feature a 144-player field competing over four days of stroke play. The 144 LPGA phenoms would battle for the winner’s share of the $2.25 million purse.

The field would be headlined by the top three players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings: Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, and Charley Hull. And not just them, the field boasts one of the most elite fields, as 39 players out of the top 50 names in the Rolex Women’s Rankings are gearing up to tee off for the event.

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While the defending champion, Hyo Joo Kim, is also expected to return to the greens of Arizona, a few prominent names are missing the showdown in the last week of March. Despite the field being packed with strong names, a few names might leave notable gaps in the star-studded field.

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1. Minjee Lee

The last season turned out particularly well for Minjee Lee. She managed to solidify her status as one of golf’s elite by winning her third career major at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last season. Adding to that, Lee became the third Australian to win three or more LPGA majors, earning $1.8 million for the victory in Texas. With improved putting techniques and after bagging multiple top-10 finishes, she entered 2026 with a strong form.

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Imago WEST CALDWELL, NJ – OCTOBER 08: Minjee Lee of Austrailia on the 12th tee during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup on October 8, 2021 at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, NJ. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire GOLF: OCT 08 LPGA, Golf Damen – Founders Cup Icon2110085423

Currently reigning in the 4th position in the Rolex Rankings, Lee started 2026 strongly with a 64 in the second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship and finished at T3. Following that, she bagged another top-5 finish as she concluded the Fortinet Founders Cup on March 22, tied for 5th position.

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Although she expressed renewed motivation in 2026 after battling inconsistent form following a 2024 U.S. Women’s Open disappointment, Lee decided not to tee off for the Ford Championship.

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2. Hannah Green

Hannah Green managed to hold on to her consistent form last year on the LPGA Tour. Adding to that, she bagged a major team victory for Australia. She completed the 2025 season with 20 events played, making 14 cuts and earning over $1 million in official prize money.

Imago Honda LPGA, Golf Damen Thailand 2024 Hannah Green of Australia is playing her tee shot during the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 at Siam Country Club Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand, on February 22, 2024. Chonburi Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle240222_npfN7.jpg

Following her strong outing last year, Green started her 2026 season in historic form, recording three consecutive victories across the LPGA and Ladies European Tour (LET) as of March 2026. She is currently ranked World No. 7. She emerged victorious for the HSBC Women’s World Championship with 14 under par. Alongside that, she won at the Women’s Australian Open and the Australian WPGA Championship.

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Green achieved a rare “hat-trick” of titles, becoming the first Australian golfer to win three successive international tournaments. However, Green’s name did not appear in the field for the Ford Championship 2026.

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3. Andrea Lee

For Lee, the last season was particularly highlighted by high finishes in major championships. Alongside that, she also pulled off consistent performances across the tour. Her best result of the season came early in May at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she earned a T3 finish.

USA Today via Reuters May 31, 2024; Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA; Andrea Lee (USA) walks the tenth fairway during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

In the early 2026 LPGA season, Lee demonstrated strong form, highlighted by a solid performance at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. She finished in T10 at the event. Following that, she also teed it up for the Fortinet Founders Cup. She ended at T51 in the event. Currently, she occupies the 23rd spot in the Rolex Rankings. Yet, she won’t be seen on the field for the Ford Championship.