Top Three Drills to Hit Crisp Wedge Shots

Hideki Matsuyama is considered one of the best wedge players in golf. He has a sand save percentage of 71.32% this season on the PGA Tour. While his wedge play may seem easy, it comes from hours of practice and learning the basics. Reaching this level of skill takes time, but you can make progress by using specific techniques in your swings.

Here are three tips that can enhance your skills.

Top 3 ways to hit clean wedges

1. Start with a solid setup—posture, grip & alignment.

To start, you need a good setup. For wedge shots, you must stand having your feet closer together—about an inch inside shoulder-width for a full swing and even closer for quarter or half-wedge swings. And then, when you are ready to hit the ball, your knees should be very slightly bent, and your sternum should be steady and over the ball. About 60% of your weight should be on the lead side and 40% on the trail side.

For typical wedge shots, the ball should be just behind the center. For more controlled, flighted three-quarter or half strokes, the ball should be moved back even further. The grip should be neutral, with the “V” made by the thumb and index finger on both hands pointing toward the trail shoulder. The pressure on the grip should be mild, around 5–6 on a scale of 1 to 10.

This stance and setup offer the swing a firm base by balancing the weight, putting the ball in the right place, and keeping the grip neutral. This makes it more likely that the club will hit the ball cleanly and solidly. Once your setup is dialed in, the next thing is making sure the club bottoms out in the right spot.

2. Generate speed through impact while controlling the low point.

To hit a good wedge shot, you need to swing the club quickly through the ball while controlling where it makes contact with the ground. A helpful drill at the practice range is to draw a line on the ground in front of the ball using chalk or powder. Place the ball one ball-width behind that line. The goal is to hit the ball first and then let the club dig into the ground at the line. This method helps you strike the ball before the club hits the ground.

You might hit a “thin” shot when the ball is struck too high or a “fat” shot when the club hits the ground too soon. This can happen if you let the club touch the ground early or if you release it too soon. To avoid this, you must keep your hands slightly ahead during impact and wait to release until after they make contact.

But even with perfect low-point control, you won’t hit consistent wedges without knowing your distances.

3. Control wedge distance

Control and consistency are more important than outright strength when it comes to wedge-game efficiency. When hitting a wedge properly and with controlled swings, professionals know how far it will go.

A good practice is to hit 10 to 12 good shots with each wedge at varied swing lengths (full, three-quarter, half, etc.), throw away any bad shots, and then write down the average distance they travel. This makes a “carry-distance chart” for each wedge that is correct.

You can use this information to find the best swing length for a specific distance. Often, this means using partial swings, like three-quarter or half swings, instead of full swings. These partial swings help you make more controlled wedge shots that fly accurately and land at a known distance. Swinging too hard when trying to hit the ball farther can lead to poor contact and worse results.

Most golfers struggle with wedges because they treat them like miniature full swings. The reality is different. When hitting a wedge shot, you need to be precise rather than powerful. This precision comes from knowing how little modifications to your setup may make a big difference in your game. Focus on the details of your wedges because these clubs can help you save the most strokes. Missing the green means you can still recover by getting up and down. However, if you hit a wedge poorly, like fat or thin, it becomes harder to avoid a bogey.

Just focus on these three key areas: setup, low-point control, and distance management. By mastering these, your wedge play will improve. You will make cleaner contact more consistently. This leads to more consistent results. One additional tip: adjust your wedge bounce and sole to match your swing and course conditions. The right equipment setup eliminates guesswork and lets you focus entirely on execution.