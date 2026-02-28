Top 3 Drills to Shift Your Weight Easily at Downswing

Most golfers lose distance not because they swing too slowly but because they move incorrectly. Staying rigid kills your power and forces your arms to do all the work, which leads to weak strikes and inconsistent contact. The fix is not swinging harder; it is learning how to transfer your weight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

These three proven golf drills, backed by expert coaches, will fix your weight shift and transform your downswing into an effortless, powerful motion. Whether you are a beginner struggling with coordination or an experienced golfer stuck in bad habits, these drills give you a clear, step-by-step path to cleaner swing and longer drives.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Master the progressive drill approach

So are you also someone who jumps straight into the full swing the moment you reach the club? Well that is the biggest mistake amateurs and recreational golfers make.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the range, start without a club, without a ball. Focus purely on body movement and rotation first. Why? Your nervous system needs isolated repetitions before it can coordinate a full swing correctly. And once the movement feels natural without a club, add the club with one hand, then both hands, and finally introduce the ball.

This layered approach builds muscle memory. Each stage removes one variable at a time, making it easier for your body to lock in the correct pattern. Rushing this process is why most golfers keep repeating the same mistakes despite hours of practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Now that you have the right warm-up routine, the next tip is to focus on what that body rotation should actually feel like.

2. Let ground pressure do its work

ADVERTISEMENT

Before any rotation happens, the weight must move from your trail foot on the backswing to the lead foot on the downswing. Jonathan Kim of Moss Golf confirms this in his tutorial. Kim advises you to focus on the shift in lower-body pressure, which is the trigger that starts the entire kinetic chain. Your arms and club follow, never lead.

Imago February 20, 2026, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand: Chizzy Iwai of Japan seen in action during the 3rd round of the LPGA, Golf Damen Honda Thailand golf tournament. Pattaya Thailand – ZUMAs197 20260220_aaa_s197_386 Copyright: xKittinunxRodsupanx

And then there’s Danny Maude, who calls this golf drill, “push then twist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Basically, you push into the foot first, then rotation happens naturally from the ground up. He uses the image of screwing your foot into the ground. Same principle, different cue, ground pressure always fires first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you feel that pressure working correctly, the next thing is making sure your body is actually free enough to let it happen.

3. Stop staying still

Staying still over the ball feels safe, but it is quietly destroying your game. Danny Maude, who also has solid tips to add power and accuracy to your swing, revealed that one of his clients lost significant distance purely because he tried to stay motionless, resulting in weak, inconsistent strikes. The stay-still myth is one of the most damaging misconceptions in golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key tip here is controlled movement. No one is telling you to sway wildly. The pressure shifts between your feet while your center stays stable. That dynamic movement is exactly what generates rhythm, speed, and clean contact. Control comes from proper motion, not from freezing your body.

Weight shift is not about swinging harder; it is about moving smarter. Apply these three tips in order, trust the process, and you will start hitting the ball with more power and consistency than you ever thought possible.