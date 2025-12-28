Top 3 Jordan Spieth Tips Every Amateur Golfer Should Follow

Ask Jordan Spieth, and he’d say he has often seen amateurs doing warm-ups on Wednesdays, just a day before the Big Day. There’s always method in madness, but Spieth suggests “applying some structure” to the routine and doing it days before actually facing the pros. In a Golf Digest interview, Spieth shared that he follows two routines to enhance his gameplay. One stretches to an hour long, and the other is 15 minutes long. So, these three tips from his training sessions can help you.

Warming up with the wedges

Often, amateur golfers start their range session by fixating on a specific target. And while motivation is a great thing, it also traps them into overthinking mechanical technique to hit it perfectly every time. This leads to tension and a death grip squeeze.

Instead of doing that, follow what Jordan Spieth does.

Stand with feet together and rock a lob wedge back and forth in a pendulum motion, using a force that would produce about a 20-yard shot. All this time, the sole consistently bruises the turf. Spieth says this drill, without your usual shoulder turn and wrist hinge, grooves the feel for your swing’s bottom and sets the rhythm.

Now, hit your first ball with a short pitch, then mark where it stops (around 20 yards away). Progressively land each subsequent shot a few yards farther, gradually building to full lob wedges. This loosens your joints and trains target-reactive focus over mechanical overthinking.

Hitting irons on the driving range

Spieth insists chasing perfection is not a solution. And that’s exactly what most amateurs do: obsessively chase perfect shots with every club, which locks them into rigid “golf swing” mechanics. It stiffens their body and leaves them unprepared for real on-course variability.

To resolve that, Spieth suggests working down the bag from shortest irons to longest. To make it fun and more useful, alternate even-numbered clubs one day and odds the next. Move quickly but with purpose, and avoid hitting careless shots. Before each swing, announce your intended trajectory aloud, such as a high fade or low draw.

If you’re struggling to shape shots consistently, pause and bracket extremes: slice a 6-iron wildly right as far as possible, then hook the next low and running left. These funky, shorter shots (maybe just 100 yards) loosen you up. It will also help recalibrate your feel for the day’s playable middle ground and prevent you from getting locked into rigid “perfect shot” mechanics that stiffen your game.

Lock in with your driver

You know, one of the reasons the amateurs tire out easily? It is wasting their range warm-up pounding the driver endlessly. But this exhausts them physically, disrupts the tempo, and fails to mimic on-course pace or pressure.

To this, Spieth advises to hit only four or five drivers to close your warm-up session, but make each one deliberate and course-like. Step behind the ball and visualize the tee shots on the opening holes, picturing fairway borders and trouble.

Walk into the shot as you would on the course, and stretch the time between swings to match the on-course pace. This preserves your wedge/iron tempo, avoids physical fatigue from endless driver bombs, and builds confidence to carry your range game to the tee.

That wraps up Spieth’s tips for you.

But…

Remember, be patient. It is the foundation for consistency. Stay off the course when needed and dedicate weeks to focused range work. If you’re unwilling to invest that time in a swing change, check out some winter range practices that will help you.