Top 3 LIV Golfers in the Field of Masters 2026

It’s been four years since the inception of the PIF-backed LIV Golf. However, for the past few years, the number of names present in the Masters from the LIV Golf League has been facing a decline. As the historic tournament continues to evolve and bring in several changes, 2026 reflects a noticeable shift. Only 10 LIV players have secured spots this year. Last year, 12 names participated, and in 2024, 13 LIV golfers were in the Masters field.

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However, despite the reduced numbers, the league’s competitive edge remains strongly intact. Several big names are headlining the contingent, joined by other former champions who are a part of the Saudi-backed league now. Let’s take a quick look at the top 3 names from LIV Golf who are gearing up for the 2026 Masters.

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1. Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm has started the 2026 LIV Golf season in dominant form. He captured his third LIV title at Hong Kong after a 539-day winless streak, after beginning his LIV Golf season with back-to-back runner-up finishes in Riyadh and Adelaide. And when it comes to Majors, he has secured one win in the Masters in 2023 and has also won the US Open in 2021.

Imago Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates wearing his Green Jacket and holding the Masters Trophy after winning the 87th Masters tournament in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Rahm won with a score of 12 under par. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY AUG202304091078 JOHNxANGELILLO. Image Courtesy: IMAGO

After Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal, and Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm became the fourth Spanish golfer to secure a green jacket. He defeated Brooks Koepka in the final round back in 2023 and won the Masters.

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2. Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau’s association with the LIV Golf was in jeopardy before the start of the season. With the likes of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed leaving the PIF-backed league, they were at risk of losing yet another star. Thankfully, with things sorted currently, DeChambeau is churning out a fantastic season for himself.

Imago March 15, 2026, Singapore, Ingapore, Singapore: USAs Bryson DeChambeau wins the Singapore tournament, beating Richard T. Lee from Canada in a one hole tie-breaker on the 18th hole. Teeing off at the 15th hole.. Final Round of the LIV Golf in Singapore Singapore Singapore – ZUMAr144 20260315_zap_r144_046 Copyright: xJaynexRussellx

Till now, the star golfer has looked in elite form, nailing back-to-back LIV Golf victories. Winning the titles in Singapore and South Africa, the Crushers GC captain has made a strong case for himself to be recognized as a Masters contender. Playing against Richard T. Lee at the Sentosa Golf Club, DeChambeau won in a playoff. Next up, in what was a superstar face-off, DeChambeau defeated Jon Rahm to win in South Africa.

3. Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson signed a multi-year contract extension with LIV Golf this year. Unfortunately, things have not looked all rosy for the star golfer. Playing for the 4Aces GC, his performances have not been particularly impressive. After featuring in the initial 5 events of the LIV Golf, Johnson is 26th in the individual points standings. One of his best results came in LIV Golf Singapore, where he finished T10.

Imago 2020 Masters Final Round Dustin Johnson reacts after being presented his first green jacket after winning the Masters Tournament in front of Butler Cabin Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS Augusta GA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1832673 CurtisxComptonx krtphotoslive896865

While Johnson has already won the Masters once, he is one of the favorites to repeat his heroics in 2026. But having missed the cut at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, things are looking a bit problematic for Johnson.

While these top names would be appearing on the Augusta greens, aiming for a green jacket, a few absences would continue to bother fans. Players like Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, both part of the 2025 field, will be absent. However, alongside Rahm, DeChambeau, and Johnson, former champions such as Sergio Garcia and Bubba Watson, too, would be gracing the field.