Top Three Moments You Missed from the Final Round of the Chevron Championship and the Zurich Classic

Golf Sundays usually focus on the leaderboards, but the real character of the sport is found in the smaller moments. This weekend, the 2026 Chevron Championship and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans were held simultaneously. Even with dozens of cameras covering both tournaments, three special moments were missed on the main broadcast and only showed up on social media. These moments didn’t affect the scores, but they changed the mood of the day.

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1. Patty Tavatanakit drains a long birdie putt and barely flinches at the 2026 Chevron Championship

Being five shots behind on a major Sunday is not an easy position. Patty Tavatanakit faced Nelly Korda‘s strong performance all week. Still, when the long birdie putt dropped, she showed no reaction. The gap was down to four, and Tavatanakit continued to the next hole.

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The LPGA’s clip did not focus on the putt itself but on what followed. Tavatanakit showed no celebration, just a quick look at the result before moving on. Korda had already set a new 36-hole record at the Chevron Championship, and Tavatanakit was trying to close the gap, one shot at a time.

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2. The first tee announcer at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans lost the plot

Team events require structure, especially at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. The alternate shot format makes introductions critical: partners must be sequenced correctly, the crowd must be informed, and the starter must maintain order. On Sunday, the starter failed to do so.

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The PGA TOUR released a clip showing the incident in full. The announcer’s statements, including “Next on the tee, please look at the team,” and “They all switch through next team up,” failed to provide clear introductions. The confusion was evident throughout the 26-second clip.

First-tee announcers are often club volunteers, which can lead to errors. In a format where sequencing is essential, a disorganized introduction becomes a logistical issue. Despite this, the PGA Tour chose to post the clip publicly.

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3. Jennifer Kupcho thought she missed, then didn’t, at the 2026 Chevron Championship

The 2022 Chevron champion, Jennifer Kupcho, was three under in her final round at Memorial Park as she lined up a par putt on the 15th green. She took the shot, thought she missed it, and started to walk away. Then the ball dropped in. Kupcho turned around to see what had happened.

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She looked surprised at first, then relieved, and finally smiled as she left the green. It was just a par, not a birdie, on a Sunday when the world number one had already missed the cut at Memorial Park. Moments like these rarely make it to trophy ceremonies or highlight reels. They last only a few seconds on a Sunday green, disappearing unless a camera happens to catch them.