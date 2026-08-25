Top 3 Most Controversial TOUR Championship Moments Explored

East Lake Golf Club has seen champions celebrate, and dreams fall apart, but some of its biggest Championship moments had nothing to do with winning the FedExCup. Over the years, the course has been at the center of strange rule calls, scary weather, and incredible acts of honesty.

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From a golfer giving himself a costly penalty to lightning sending fans running for safety, these Championship moments showed a very different side of the TOUR Championship. Here are three unforgettable moments that brought drama, shock, and plenty of emotion to East Lake.

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Championship Moments That Sahith Theegala Turns Himself In

Nobody could really see it happen, and that is what made Sahith Theegala’s decision at the 2024 TOUR Championship so special. During Saturday’s third round, Theegala was playing the par-4 third hole when he felt his club brush a small amount of sand on his backswing from a fairway bunker. It was such a tiny moment that nobody watching could be sure what had happened.

Even the TV replay was unclear, and the broadcast team could not agree on what they were seeing.

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Even so, Theegala chose to report it. He said he had a feeling that he had moved the sand and knew that staying silent could have led to a disqualification if the violation was discovered later. That’s why he decided to raise the issue immediately.

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Officials checked the footage and found that a small ridge of sand had moved. Theegala was given a two-shot penalty, turning what would have been a par into a double bogey.

Ouch. That could have ruined his day. Instead, Theegala did something remarkable. He went on to make seven birdies in his final eight holes. He finished with a 5-under 66 despite the penalty and ended the tournament in third place at 24-under. The painful part: Golf Digest later calculated that those two shots may have cost him around $2.5 million in FedExCup earnings.

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That’s a huge price to pay for doing the right thing. But Theegala never complained about the penalty. He knew what he had felt, told the officials, accepted the punishment, and kept playing. Honestly, that is the kind of moment that says more about a golfer than any trophy ever could.

Justin Thomas and the “God-Awful Rule”

Eight years earlier, at the 2016 TOUR Championship, Justin Thomas found himself caught in another golf rules mess. This time, the rule had already caused anger across the sport.

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During Friday’s second round, Thomas was playing the par-3 11th when he placed his putter near his ball. The ball moved slightly. At first, officials said there was no penalty. But after watching the video again, they changed their decision. Officials decided it was “more likely than not” that Thomas had caused the ball to move. That meant a penalty. For Thomas, it was deeply frustrating. Dustin Johnson had faced the same penalty just months earlier at the U.S. Open, causing a huge debate in golf.

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“It’s a God-awful rule,” Thomas said afterward. “It’s the same exact thing that happened to Dustin Johnson.”

Thomas also argued that the ball could have moved because of the steep, four-percent slope and the fast greens. In other words, he felt the ball was already sitting in a place where even the smallest movement could send it rolling.

Even so, the penalty stood. Thomas took the double bogey and moved on. And to his credit, he did not let it derail his round. He made birdies on two of his final holes and stayed inside the top 10. But the story did not end at East Lake.

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By December, the USGA and R&A had changed the rule, removing the penalty for accidentally moving your ball on the putting green. Looking back, moments like Thomas’ frustrating penalty helped push golf toward that change. Sometimes, a painful rule has to hurt before the game finally decides it needs fixing.

Lightning Strikes and a Tournament Halted

Not every big Championship moment at East Lake came from a rules official. In 2019, the drama came from the sky, and it quickly became dangerous. On Saturday, play was stopped at around 4:17 p.m. after Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka finished the fifth hole. About 28 minutes later, lightning struck twice. One strike was near the maintenance area, while another hit a tree near the 16th tee.

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Debris flew into the crowd, and six fans were injured. Five people were taken to hospitals by ambulance, while another was treated at the course. Thankfully, all six were released that same night.

The decision to stop play suddenly looked more important than golf itself. “Safety is a huge priority for us,” TOUR rules and competition chief Mark Russell said while explaining why officials cleared the course so quickly.

Play finally resumed the next morning, with Thomas still holding the lead. Put the three moments side by side and it’s not hard to see why East Lake keeps producing them: the slopes and century-old design give a ball more ways to move or a swing more chances to catch sand, and with a season’s worth of money and pressure riding on the outcome, nobody’s looking away when it does.

Golf can wait, but people cannot.