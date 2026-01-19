Top 3 Orange Whip Drills For Better Flexibility

Flexibility plays a crucial role in building a smooth, powerful golf swing, and the Orange Whip has become a go-to training aid for improving both. Better tempo, balance, and a good range of motion, along with the right drills, can help golfers swing more efficiently. Here are the top three Orange Whip drills designed to boost flexibility and elevate the golfer’s overall performance.

The patented design of the Orange Whip has three main parts. A weighted orange ball, a counterweight, and a flexible shaft that moves your whole body. This isn’t just another training trick. PGA and LPGA professionals have voted it the best teaching and training tool, and hundreds of Tour pros worldwide use it. So, how about getting some tips from the master himself? Let’s get you going!

1. Torso twist for lower body activation

PGA professional Jim Hackenberg, developer of the Orange Whip, starts with what he calls the torso twist.

“I get into an athletic stance, I actually extend my arms in this position with my palms facing the sky, and I hold the orange whip,” he explains.

The critical element of the Orange Whip Drill here is your feet. “I’m gonna push with my left foot and then my right, left right,” Hackenberg demonstrates, emphasizing the alternating foot pressure.

The purpose runs deeper than simple rotation.

“The purpose of this is so that I can loosen up my feet, my ankles, my knees, my hips, and my back, and I’m also using the ground as the force to make this rotation,” Hackenberg notes.

He recommends ten to fifteen swings to get loose and find that rhythm. The proprietary flexible shaft coordinates rhythm between your arms, upper body, and lower body. The same synchronization that the Tour pros rely on.

2. Transfer to real golf shots

Have you seen how Vijay Singh moves? After using the Orange Whip to work on their flexibility, the Tour pro hits 200 yards straight down the middle. The real test is to use what you’ve learned with the trainer on real golf shots.

This is similar to Hackenberg’s transfer method. When you switch from the Orange Whip to your driver, remember that it’s different. It’s not as flexible and is a lot lighter. The best choice is to start slowly and work your way up. Keep practising each swing until everything feels even and has a nice rhythm. You’re adjusting the motion again, looking for that same feeling of being in sync that you got during practice. You’re ready to play golf when your swing is steady, and your rhythm is smooth.

3. Full swing integration

After loosening up your lower body, Hackenberg moves to putting it all together as his next tip of the Orange Whip Drill.

“Let’s put it all together into what is our actual full golf swing,” he says. The approach is methodical. “I’ll get into my address position, hover the orange whip, start very slowly back and forth.”

The wrist action happens naturally.

“Allow my wrist to hinge to support the whip here and here,” Hackenberg demonstrates. “Once I get it moving, I can power it up, create speed, that’s in balance.” The counterweight stabilizes your swing from start to finish, providing feedback on whether your golf swing is on plane and if you’re loading and unloading the club properly. The weighted orange ball promotes a fluid swinging motion rather than a jerky hitting motion—the distinction that separates amateur swings from professional ones.

Practice these three drills daily, and you’ll maintain midseason form even through the longest winter. Your muscles stay ready, your tempo stays smooth, and spring golf becomes effortless.