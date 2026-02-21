Top Three Resistance Band Drills to Elevate Your Golf Game

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 14: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Viktor Hovland hits a wedge shot on the 18th hole during The Players Championship on March 14, 2024, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 14 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24031451

Width is basically the distance the clubhead and hands travel away from the body. It’s important because it creates a larger arc, which maximizes clubhead speed and power without requiring extra effort. At the same time, it allows a connected swing for more consistent and centered contact.

Most amateur golfers fake their backswing by lifting their arms rather than rotating their torso. And it leads to a narrow and disconnected motion. Solution? There are plenty of ways to improve the downswing. And here are a few involving resistance bands.

The decathlon shoulder-push

This drill is often used by instructors using simple Decathlon-style resistance bands. It is designed for golfers who struggle to differentiate between an arm lift and a genuine torso turn.

Many players feel they have a “full” backswing because their hands are high. However, they are often just lifting their arms while their chests still face the ball. This lack of rotation makes it impossible to maintain width at the top.

To solve this, take a light resistance band (like a Decathlon Nyamba or Atemi yellow band) and pop it over your left shoulder. Use your left hand to push the end of the band away from you. The goal is to keep the tension in the band while you make your backswing. But while doing so, be careful about pushing the band so hard that you lean your entire torso laterally away from the target.

This drill activates the serratus anterior and triceps. They are important for stabilizing the lead arm in an extended and wide position.

The downshift thumb-hook

This drill targets the ‘narrow, stuck, and flippy’ swing profile, where the trailing arm pulls too far behind the body. When your right arm rakes behind your torso, your structure collapses. This forces the handle of the club to stand up at impact. It leads to a breakdown of the left wrist—the classic ‘chicken wing’ or ‘flip scenario.’

Place a resistance band behind your back and hook it around both thumbs. Take half-swings to lead-arm parallel. The band will naturally try to pull your hands together. You must resist this by pushing “out” to maintain the stretch. Perform 5 resisted reps, then 1 unresisted rep with just the club.

After five reps, your nervous system adapts. When you remove the band, your arms will feel like they want to stay wide and extended automatically.

The scapular-loop tension

This drill is the ultimate fix for the “collapsing” top-of-swing. It ensures your arms and torso move as a single unit.

At the top of the swing, many golfers allow their elbows to bend excessively. And it brings the hands too close to the head. Solution?

Loop the resistance band around your upper back/shoulders. After that, hold the ends in both hands as you take your grip. Then start performing slow backswings while maintaining constant tension. It should feel like your hands are constantly pushing away from your chest.

Once you feel the pushing-away sensation, immediately pick up a club and hit shots mimicking that feeling. This drill is excellent for strengthening the rotator cuff and scapular stabilizers.