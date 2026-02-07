Top Three Times PGA Tour Pros Completely Fumbled the 11th at TPC Scottsdale

There’s a reason pros breathe differently standing on the 11th tee at TPC Scottsdale. This 470-yard par-4 has the highest scoring average at the WM Phoenix Open and offers no margin for error. Water guards the entire left side, while tight trees punish anything right, making the tee shot a strategic minefield. Even from the fairway, players face a treacherous approach to a shallow green defended by bunkers that eliminate any hope of an easy recovery. Here are the three fumbled shots from the 11th at TPC Scottsdale.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Rickie Fowler’s bizarre triple bogey (2019 WM Phoenix Open)

Rickie Fowler started the final round of 2019 in 11th place with a five-shot lead. His approach shot on the 11th went too far to the right, and his chip skipped over the green and into the water, giving him penalty strokes and a tough next lie.

After hitting the ball near a bunker, it rolled back into the water for no reason before he could play it, which cost Fowler even more. The strange sequence left fans confused and forced officials to hand out several penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 25, 2025: Rickie Fowler on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. /Cal Media Fort Worth United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250525_zma_c04_052 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx

The result was a triple bogey, which took away Fowler’s lead and gave the field the momentum. Even though he fell, he came back to win, but No. 11 was the most important thing that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Fast-forward six years, and another star would need even more creativity to escape disaster.

2. Jordan Spieth’s bush chaos and par save (2025 WM Phoenix Open)

ADVERTISEMENT

During the last round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Spieth’s drive on No. 11 went sharply to the right and ended up deep in thick brush off the fairway, putting a lot of pressure on the leaderboard. There was no easy way to recover from the tangled lie.

With few options, Spieth and his caddie chose an unusual way out: he hit the ball left-handed with his putter to send it back toward the fairway. This is a shot that is not often seen at the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spieth’s third shot from about 128 yards landed in the 12-foot range, and he made the par putt, turning a possible big number into a save on the hardest hole of the course.

But not every world-class player finds a way to survive, as the 2026 tournament proved.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. A look into Scottie Scheffler’s struggles on 11th (2026 WM Phoenix Open)

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was a strong favorite at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, but he ran into trouble on the 11th hole early in his first round. An errant tee shot splashed into a water hazard, which meant a penalty drop and a hard recovery. That mistake proved costly on a hole where most players aim for par. It contributed to his 2-over score on Thursday, his worst round since June 2025.

Scheffler’s moment isn’t as dramatic as Fowler’s collapse or Spieth’s creative save, but it shows that even the best can mess up on No. 11, where one mistake can ruin a good round.