Top Three Ways to Gain Distance

When you see Bryson DeChambeau hit a drive 330 yards down the fairway, you might think about how perfect that is. In 2025, Tour top golfers like DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are hitting the ball 320 to 330 yards off the tee. Meanwhile, amateur players like A. Potgieter and J. Svensson aren’t far behind. Drivers today can make the ball go faster than anyone thought conceivable ten years ago. Even weekend players with lower handicaps are hitting their drives farther than they ever have before. Wondering how? Well, they have decoded the basic golf technique.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It takes work to reach the 300-yard threshold, but the way there is clearer than most golfers think. New tools have made things easier, but they don’t matter if you don’t know the basics. Let’s walk you through some of the top ways to improve that. Once you master these, you won’t be chasing distance anymore; you’ll be making it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three ways to achieve distance in Golf

1. Center Contact

When you hear of Center Contact, the name that comes to mind is the World’s No.1 player in golf: Scottie Scheffler – the way he dismantles them with precision. His drives hit the center of the clubface with amazing regularity, which is where distance really lives. If you miss the sweet spot by just one inch, you’ll lose 10% of the yards you could have gained before the ball ever leaves the tee.

And that is exactly where most amateurs lack. They either smash the ball all over the face or have a pattern that is always improper, like toe hits, heel strikes, or anything but the center.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Michael Hunt, a GOLF Top 100 Teacher, he has a solution. The solution is to spray foot powder onto your driver’s face and track where you hit it. If you’re hitting toward the toe, you might be standing too far away from the ball or swinging from the outside in. What are heel strikes? You can be too close or come from the inside too much.

Hunt advised that if golfers are hitting all over the face, they should start small and work their way up. They should start with centered contact on pitch shots and then move on to bigger shots. Some players do better when they swing between two tees to make their strike zone smaller. Perfection isn’t the goal. It’s consistency in the proper place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That was one way, and the other way is to be fast and accurate.

2. Swing Faster

There is no such thing as speed by chance. Cameron Champ had the fastest clubhead speed of the 2024 PGA Tour season, at 126.80 mph. Kevin Dougherty came in immediately behind him at 126.45 mph. Gary Woodland came in next at 125.06 mph, Chris Gotterup at 124.91 mph, and Min Woo Lee at 124.35 mph. These players didn’t get faster by being conservative with their swings. They taught their bodies to move the club faster than they were used to, and then they made that pace repeatable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit

File Photo/The Journal News

So, how can it be improved? If you want to swing at 80 mph on the course, you should practice at 85 mph. Use a 7-iron and swing it as fast as you can for 10 swings, stopping between each swing to reset. The most important thing is to stay in your finishing position. Basically, speed without control is just chaos.

Another thing that can help is speed protocols in training tools, but the idea remains the same. Your body gets used to what you do. The more you practice, the faster you get. That 80 mph turns into 82 mph, then 85 mph with time. Each increase means you have more yards than you did previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Shaft Lean

Max Homa and Tiger Woods both have something in common that sets Tour players apart from everyone else: their shafts slant forward when they hit the ball.

Amateur golfers commonly rotate their wrists and add loft to turn a 7-iron into a 9-iron. Elite golfers do the reverse. They take the loft off the club, turning the identical 7-iron into a 5-iron without changing clubs. The shaft moves in front of the hands and hits the ball with a downward stroke that both sends it farther and gives you more control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set up with a 7-iron, then go into the impact position without bringing the club back. You should move 70% of your weight to your left side. Your right foot rolls off the top of your foot. Your right knee kicks toward the target. The shaft passes your zipper, and your right wrist and elbow bend further. Your head stays still. Keep practicing transitioning from setup to impact until it becomes second nature. This isn’t about swinging faster—it’s about delivering the club more efficiently. Get the shaft lean right, and you’ll find yards you didn’t know you possessed.

So, these were the three basic techniques that can make your distance game strong. But there are more. As per the analysts, there are several other factors like making your hand arc longer by rotating your shoulders and hips better, using ground forces to generate power, getting the right fit for your equipment, building strength and flexibility in the gym, improving your swing sequence, speeding up your tempo, and choosing the right golf ball for your swing speed. When done correctly, each element adds yards.