Top Three Wrist Drills to Perfect Your Golf Swing

Deceptively graceful on the outside, golfers know the true stress the swings have on the wrists. Wrist pain is common among those who log long practice hours or rely heavily on aggressive shot-making. During the backswing, your dominant wrist (typically the right for most golfers) undergoes a deep stretch. If your forearms or wrists are inflexible, you might experience irritation or strain from the repetitive swings. Then comes the downswing, where studies show a sudden burst of muscle contraction through the forearm. That explosive force, especially without proper conditioning, can easily lead to overuse injuries or inflammation.

You don’t need to quit the range or live on ice packs. A few smart drills can help you build wrist strength, restore flexibility, and swing pain-free again. Here are 3 golf-specific drills to improve wrist pain.

#1: Wrist Circles

Inflexibility is, without a doubt, the cruelest enemy of a golfer. Extension and contraction of the muscles around the wrists happen repetitively while driving shots. Wrist flexibility, in this case, becomes a non-negotiable. One simple exercise to improve flexibility is moving your wrist around in an accentuated, slow circle. After moving in either a clockwise or counter-clockwise direction, end with your fingers pointing up and palms facing forward. Stretch your hands away from you and stretch the wrists towards you. Then, make another circle but in the opposite direction and repeat the earlier steps. Do this for one hand for 30-45 seconds before switching to the next.

#2: Forearm Curls

Strengthening your muscles is another way of improving your wrist pain. The joints around your wrist are very intricately placed, often comprising small joints. These types of joints are more prone to injury and strain. Strength exercises, like forearm curls, can help tone the necessary muscles. To do this, you need to hold two dumbbells with both your elbows at 90°. Then allow your wrists to drop and stretch below your forearms. Curl the weights upward using only your wrists, keeping your arms still. Repeat for 10–20 reps or 30–45 seconds.

#3: Isometric Flexion and Extension

Isometric holds strengthen the small supporting muscles that protect your joints during high-impact moments, like ball contact or when digging out of the rough. For golfers, this means better control during the swing and less risk of flare-ups in the wrist or forearm. With your forearm resting flat on a table and a light dumbbell in hand, hold your wrist in a steady position—palm up for inner wrist pain, palm down for outer wrist pain. Make sure there are no bends around your wrists. Start with 3 rounds of 20–30 seconds and progress gradually to longer holds.

Incorporate these three simple drills into your weekly routine to keep your wrists resilient and responsive through every swing. Whether you’re grinding at the range or dialing in your well-thought-out driver, pain-free wrists are key to maximizing power and consistency.