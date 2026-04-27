Topgolf Descends Into Chaos as Intoxicated Driver Breaches Safety Barriers

How many times does a car have to end up on a driving range before it stops being a surprise? Apparently, more than what Topgolf would like to admit. The incident occurred at the Topgolf Charlotte University location, a multi-level entertainment venue packed with players at the time.

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Viral footage circulating online shows the SUV moving deeper onto the range as onlookers in nearby bays began aiming with their clubs. According to reports, the situation escalated even before the vehicle entered the facility. The driver was allegedly seen urinating in the parking lot before getting back behind the wheel and heading onto the range.

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No official statement has been issued by either TopGolf or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The driver’s identity and any formal charges remain unconfirmed as of now. Meanwhile, the intruder has been arrested at the scene.

Under North Carolina law, the alleged behavior carries serious consequences. Reckless driving is classified as a Class 2 misdemeanor, and the state does not allow plea bargaining to reduce driving while impaired (DWI) charges.

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Despite the severity of the incident and the subsequent actions taken, it has quickly become a topic of discussion on social media, with many comments reflecting a humorous take on the situation. One person remarked that it was a case of “misunderstood driving range,” while another joked that the goal should have been to “drive a hole in one.” Some commenters appeared to support the patrons’ actions at the moment, suggesting that there should have been a weaker target downrange.

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While the scene in Charlotte was unusual, it’s not entirely without precedent, though rarely does it unfold this publicly or this bizarrely

It’s not the first time a TopGolf night has gone off course

In a strangely recurring pattern, incidents like this have surfaced at Topgolf venues before. In October 2018, a 2008 Honda CR-V driven by 42-year-old Benjamin Beasley ended up on the driving range at Topgolf Alpharetta. According to Patch, Beasley accessed the restricted area by driving through an open gate meant for employees and maintenance vehicles.

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The SUV came close to dropping into one of the range’s target holes before being caught by netting wires, preventing a six-foot fall. He was later arrested and charged with felony theft and second-degree criminal damage to property, with investigators confirming the vehicle had been reported stolen from Cobb County.

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Recently, in February 2026, a separate incident unfolded at Topgolf Oklahoma City, where a driver identified as Rakin Chowdhury crashed through the side of the building, coming to rest inside a lower-level bay. As reported by KFOR, he was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction. While that case did not involve the range itself, the underlying pattern remains similar: a vehicle, a Topgolf venue, and serious legal consequences.

What links these incidents is not just the setting but also the environment. TopGolf has built its model around a social, alcohol-forward experience, encouraging guests to play while eating and drinking. Critics have previously questioned whether safety protocols have kept pace with that model. A car on the range may be an extreme outcome, but it underscores a recurring concern: what happens when a night at TopGolf goes off script?