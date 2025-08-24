TOUR Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

East Lake Golf Club, a storied Atlanta venue hosting the 2025 TOUR Championship, has been a witness to golf’s most gripping moments since its founding in the early 20th century. And now, it’s hurling towards another final showdown on Sunday. The season’s top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings are locked in a fierce battle for the championship crown. With a massive purse and the coveted FedEx Cup title on the line, every shot counts in this high-stakes season finale. The drama is building – who’s taking the biggest payday?

And, most importantly, how much? The PGA Tour’s TOUR Championship offers a loaded purse of $40 million, with the champion set to walk away with a jaw-dropping $10 million.

The runner-up gets a staggering $5 million payday, and third place pockets $3.7 million. And the crazy part? Even the players finishing toward the back of the pack are scoring big. The 30th-place golfer grabs $355k, and the 29th nets $360k. With that kind of money on the line, the stakes are sky-high in this season finale! So, here’s a look at the complete breakdown of the purse at East Lake.

1 $10,000,000 2 $5,000,000 3 $3,705,000 4 $3,200,000 5 $2,750,000 6 $1,900,000 7 $1,400,000 8 $1,065,000 9 $900,000 10 $735,000 11 $695,000 12 $660,000 13 $625,000 14 $590,000 15 $560,000 16 $505,000 17 $490,000 18 $475,000 19 $460,000 20 $445,000 21 $430,000 22 $415,000 23 $400,000 24 $390,000 25 $380,000 26 $375,000 27 $370,000 28 $365,000 29 $360,000 30 $355,000

There’s also more at stake at the TOUR Championship than the money. Grabbing this trophy means clinching 50 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, with points allocated based on the strength of the elite field. And the perks are huge: the champ cashes in on all the benefits of winning a PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on Tour and automatic invites to next year’s biggest tournaments, aka the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players, and The Sentry.

So, if anything, all the 30 pros present at East Lake need to lock in. And they have.

Tommy Fleetwood, one of the leaders in the mix, hit a “terrible” tee shot on the tricky par-3 15th – his ball splashed into the water, leading to a double-bogey five. Meanwhile, leaderboard rival Patrick Cantlay was sinking a birdie putt on the final hole, setting the bar high at 16 under. And that may be entertaining to us fans, but the moment was rather “disappointing” to Fleetwood.

“It was so disappointing,” Fleetwood told Sky Sports following the Saturday round. “But I wanted to bounce back because I had three holes to play, 21 in the tournament and I’m really happy with how I played 16 and 17.” Why wouldn’t he be? After all, he birdied those holes and logged off with a three-under 67. Still, Fleetwood’s Sunday round may witness his first PGA Tour win.

His fellow pros are, after all, locked in. Cantlay, for one, said following the Saturday round, “It’s always nice to have your game shape up at the end of the year. But like I said, I’m focused 100 percent on this week, and we’ll worry about the Ryder Cup a little later.” Cantlay was 15th in Ryder Cup points heading into this week. And with a three-year drought without a Tour win, he’s definitely looking to break that slump and turn things around.

Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, is having a bit of a “frustrating” time at East Lake. “Felt like another frustrating day. I felt like I did some things well out there. I was just a little bit off on my reads most of the day,” Scheffler said following the Saturday round. Scheffler shot 66 on the third day and currently sits at solo 5, heading into the Sunday round.

Among the other big names battling it out are players like Shane Lowry, who dropped a bombshell – holing an incredible birdie putt from over 97 feet out! That’s the longest birdie putt in FedEx Cup playoffs history and the sixth-longest on the PGA Tour since 2003. But with all the heavy hitters in play, the million-dollar question lingers: who’s going to snag the $10 million grand prize?