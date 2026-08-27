Top 3 Unforgettable Moments from PGA Tour Playoffs Revisited

A neon green toy landed on East Lake’s 18th green during the final putt of the 2025 Tour Championship, proving that even golf’s most hyper-serious, high-stakes postseason finale cannot escape unscripted drama. While the FedExCup Playoffs are meant to showcase intense focus with millions of dollars on the line, the Tour Championship and BMW Championship have hosted some of the sport’s most surreal and unexpected moments.

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Here are three off-the-wall incidents that fans still talk about long after the trophies were awarded.

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1. Phil Mickelson Clowns Tiger Woods on the First Tee (2002)

At the height of their fierce 2002 rivalry, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson were paired together on opening Thursday at East Lake. The rivalry was already legendary, with Woods coming off a year where he won two majors and Mickelson constantly battling to dethrone him. Standing on the first tee, the announcer began reading off Woods’ staggering list of accomplishments for the season, including victories at the Masters, U.S. Open, Bay Hill, and the American Express Championship.

Mickelson had heard enough. Before the announcer could finish listing yet another Woods victory, Phil playfully cut in with a sarcastic, “Alright, alright.”

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Tiger immediately burst into laughter, and the gallery erupted. Their contrasting personalities, Tiger’s intense dominance versus Phil’s dry showmanship, made moments like this resonate, showing that even amidst intense competition, the two icons could share a lighthearted spotlight.

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2. Tommy Fleetwood Stays Locked In Through 18th-Green Chaos (2025)

Fast forward to the 2025 Tour Championship, where East Lake witnessed an absurd scene during the climax of the season. Tommy Fleetwood stood on the 18th green, just a tap-in away from securing his first career PGA Tour victory and claiming the FedExCup title ahead of Patrick Cantlay, when a fan suddenly tossed a bright neon green s** toy onto the putting surface.

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While security escorted the fan out, NBC’s Jim “Bones” Mackay calmly removed the object, and Fleetwood stayed completely locked in.

Tournament disruptions usually cause severe delays or alter momentum on the PGA Tour, but Fleetwood simply ignored the chaos and tapped in for the biggest win of his life. His unbothered composure under such bizarre circumstances instantly went viral across golf social media.

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3. Ben Griffin’s Creatine “Overdose” Leads to a Tremor-Filled Start (2025)

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At the 2025 BMW Championship, Ben Griffin learned that golf’s biggest hazards aren’t always water or bunkers. Before teeing off his final round, Griffin mixed a clump of coagulated creatine into his water bottle and took a gulp on the opening hole, accidentally inhaling the concentrated powder.

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Within minutes, Griffin developed severe physical tremors and shaking hands. The sudden loss of motor control triggered a nightmare start. He four-putted the par-4 first hole and hit his drive way out of bounds on the second, quickly falling to six-over par through three holes. The incident sparked a widespread debate on the Fore Play Podcast, where analysts questioned whether a legal dietary supplement that could alter a player’s physical coordination to that degree should prompt clearer guidance from the PGA Tour.

Griffin staged a miraculous turnaround once the tremors subsided, fighting back with seven birdies to card a 1-under 69 and save his tournament. Afterward, Griffin admitted he wouldn’t be going heavy on powdered creatine anytime soon.

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While the PGA Tour postseason will always be defined by major trophies and historic shots, these three stories prove that East Lake and the playoff circuit deliver plenty of unscripted entertainment along the way. With the next Tour Championship ahead, East Lake’s next chaotic chapter is already waiting to be written.