Tour Golfer Overwhelmed by ‘Support’ from Pros After Near-Death Elevator Accident

Andrea Pavan has spoken publicly for the first time since the frightening accident in South Africa that left him requiring both back and shoulder surgery. Pavan encountered a fatal accident a few weeks back on February 25. The two-time DP World Tour winner fell down a lift shaft in an apartment in Stellenbosch while preparing for the South African Open. Pavan appeared for his first interview following the incident

“To see people come to the hospital – and there were a lot, including players and caddies and even some people I wouldn’t really have expected to be there – was great. It was overwhelming, in fact, to see that support and love in a moment where there was so much uncertainty. I knew the players were going to move on, but we are keeping in touch and I’m trying to keep them up to date on my progress,” Pavan shared, highlighting the love and support he received from fellow professionals on tour.

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The first few days in the hospital seemed like a “blur” to him. He was fighting against excruciating pain before the surgeries. While the accident left him battling pain and uncertainty, visits from players, caddies, and members of the golf community helped him through the most difficult moments in the hospital. His wife, too, has been beside him and has been helping him to recover.

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Imago Credit – Andrea Pavan Instagram account (@nellogolf)

The 36-year-old Italian golfer reflected on the early days of recovery and shared, “Last week I got out of the hospital, and it felt like I had improved enough to get out. When I was in the hospital, I didn’t think I could get out that quickly. I’m still amazed that I was able to.”

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He then added how the recovering although it is taking time, he is ‘progressing well’. His doctors have been very supportive and efficient. However, he admitted how his future in the sport would still remain uncertain, as it would be a long journey to recover completely.

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While the incident sent shockwaves through the golfing world, Pavan reflected on how the South African billionaire businessman stood as a strong support in times of distress.

Andrea Pavan makes a heartfelt admission about Johann Rupert’s support

Pavan had received a lot of support since his shock injury. But perhaps the biggest one came from the Rupert family. Johann Rupert, together with his wife Gaynor, has made sure that the golfer does not have to take up added pressure. Reflecting on the help he has received, Pavan stated that his sister came down to visit him soon after the mishap. During the time, it was the Rupert family who provided her accommodation and food.

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And that’s not all. After his sister left, Gaynor and Johann also provided accommodation for Pavan and his wife. They are also taking care of the minute things like meal preparations and laundry, taking a huge load off Pavan’s wife’s shoulders. The golfer also seemed very happy about the house that he was living in currently.

Compared to the hospital, the golfer explained how the environment was pretty noisy, which hampers a proper recovery. On the contrary, his current living situation was peaceful enough to act as an added advantage to help him cope with his injuries well.

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The Italian golfer pointed out that he has never had a formal relationship with Rupert. But the fact that he has been kind enough to help out the golfer stranded in a foreign land has won his heart.