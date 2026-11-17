A PGA Tour winner is now arguing the sport needs its LIV defectors back. Following LIV Golf’s collapse into Chapter 11 liquidation, 27-year-old tour pro Ryan Gerard is urging golf’s decision-makers to bring those sidelined superstars back into the fold. Appearing on a November 17 episode of The Wingo Network hosted by Trey Wingo, Gerard argued that reuniting the game’s elite talent is essential for fans and the future of professional golf.

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“I don’t know the severity of it,” Gerard said regarding the league’s fallout and potential reinstatement terms. “I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like. I mean, I just think that golf is better when all the best players in the world are playing in the same events.”

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Rather than viewing returning stars as threats to his own livelihood, Gerard sees a deeper field as the ultimate competitive benchmark. He outlined several practical avenues for reinstating deserving players who left for the breakaway circuit.

“And hopefully, you know, in the next few years, guys will kind of, you know, that went to LIV and came back that, you know, are deserving of coming back to the PGA Tour and playing at the highest level still,” Gerard explained. “Um they’ll find their way back to the top.”

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“Whether that’s through DP World Tour, whether that’s through some sort of qualifying school or giving, you know, guys who have a certain OGR [Official World Golf Ranking] level just kind of like a fine and letting them come back to the PGA Tour in some way,” he continued. “Um there’s ways to do it.”

For Gerard, the case for reunification comes down to the marquee matchups that define great tournaments. Although Brooks Koepka already rejoined the PGA Tour in January 2026 under a one-time Returning Member Program, Gerard grouped him with fellow major champions and top contenders whose regular presence would elevate every Sunday afternoon.

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“I don’t exactly know how they’re going to do it, but golf is better when Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, [Brooks] Koepka, [Joaquin] Niemann, Bryson [DeChambeau], if he wants to, are playing at the highest level with the Scotties [Scheffler] and the Xanders [Schauffele] and the Rories [McIlroy] and the Sam Burns,” Gerard said. “Like it’s just better product for everyone. It’s a better competition for me.”

“It’s easier for the fans to be stoked about,” Gerard added. “Like there’s a lot of really, really good things that happen when everyone in the room is the best at what they do.”

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The urgency behind Gerard’s plea stems from LIV Golf’s rapid financial unraveling this month. After absorbing roughly $5 billion in equity from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund while operating at steep losses, the league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and pivoted toward liquidation after a $300 million post-bankruptcy restructuring deal with BC Partners Credit fell apart. LIV announced its wind-down on November 5 and targeted a complete liquidation by January 2027, leaving dozens of major champions and top players in competitive limbo.

Those unresolved bankruptcy proceedings and contract separations have directly stalled reinstatement negotiations with the PGA Tour. While a bankruptcy court recently approved Jon Rahm’s formal separation from LIV at a reported cost of $100 million in forfeited contract money, PGA Tour executives are waiting for legal entanglements to clear before finalizing a return framework. On November 16, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp confirmed that the board has held “thoughtful discussions” about former LIV players, adding, “I hope to have more to say in the beginning of the new year.”

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However, Rolapp ruled out reviving the Returning Member Program for 2027, leaving remaining LIV stars subject to a standard 12-month suspension from their final unauthorized event in August 2026. With a PGA Tour comeback blocked until at least August 2027, DeChambeau pivoted to Europe to keep his game sharp. The two-time major champion officially joined the DP World Tour for the 2027 season in Category 1 status ahead of the November 15 deadline, utilizing the exemption earned from his 2024 U.S. Open triumph.

While that U.S. Open victory secures DeChambeau’s spot in the tournament through 2034 and the other three majors through 2029, it provides no automatic PGA Tour playing privileges. He will begin his 2027 DP World Tour campaign at South Africa’s Nedbank Golf Challenge from December 3 to 6 before heading to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January. Should DeChambeau or Rahm decide they want a full American schedule again, finishing inside the top 10 non-exempt spots on the Race to Dubai points list offers a direct route to a 2028 PGA Tour card.

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With LIV Golf disappearing and fans fatigued by years of division, the stakes for golf’s next chapter could not be higher. Tour executives still have regulatory details to sort through before deciding how former LIV stars fit into the schedule. Yet as Gerard made clear, the core equation for the sport remains simple: fans show up when the best players in the world tee it up on the same stage.