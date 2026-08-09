Tour Pro Looking for First Win Granted Free Relief After Young Fan’s Adorable Mistake

Beau Hossler is 122nd in the FedExCup standings, and this week is his last shot at the playoffs: win the Wyndham Championship, or go home for the season. On Saturday, with a storm rolling in and Hossler sharing the 54-hole lead, a toddler wandered onto the 18th fairway and nearly complicated things.

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On Saturday, due to inclement weather, the round was suspended twice. When the weather horn blew in the afternoon, indicating a new storm heading their way, the 54-hole co-leader, Hossler, was on the 18th fairway. He marked the spot of his ball with a white flag, retrieved the ball, and waited. In a video shared by Golf Channel on X, a toddler crossed the ropes and tripped, stepping on the spot where Hossler’s ball had been. No, Hossler did not laugh.

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Before the first weather delay, Hossler was leading the group. By the time he reached the 17th, where he had hit his tee shot into the rough, another delay was announced, lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. When the round resumed, he contacted a rules official and explained that he had already retrieved his ball when the toddler stepped on his lie.

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The official countered the position; however, Hossler defended himself. In a conversation caught on the CBS microphones, Hossler is heard explaining, “Look, I’m not saying it’s better or worse, I was just letting you know that that area, after picking up the ball, she was standing on it. It was sitting like every other lie, just halfway down.”

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The two had a back-and-forth before the rules official agreed and granted Hossler a free relief. Hossler was then allowed to move his ball just inches away from what was assumed to be his actual lie before the toddler stomped over it. Hossler made a putt for par, maintaining his 54-hole co-lead with Michael Brennan.

Given that a fan moved the ball, Hossler wasn’t going to face a penalty anyway. Rule 9.6 says that if it’s virtually certain that a fan has done so, then there is no penalty and the ball must be returned to its original spot. That’s exactly what happened in Hossler’s case. A fan reached for Rory McIlroy’s ball at this year’s U.S. Open in a similar mix-up, apparently mistaking it for a souvenir before the crowd talked her out of it. Hossler has had rougher luck of his own: his best finish on Tour is still a playoff loss at the 2018 Houston Open, where he stood as co-leader with one hole left before a bunker shot found the water where he was the co-leader.

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However, Hossler will hope there’s no repeat of this. Especially given Hossler’s precarious chance this week.

Beau Hossler is fighting a chaotic week

Of course, the weather delays did little to soothe everyone’s nerves on Saturday. The two delays, totaling 1 hour, 53 minutes, made the already-difficult rough wet as well, for instance. And 31-year-old Beau Hossler was one of the pros to have felt the issue.

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“It was incredibly chaotic. I got off to a really poor start as far as my ball-striking. Really settled in nicely, and then I think clearly the delays ruined the momentum a bit,” Hossler said, as per Athlon Sports.

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“It’s your life’s work more or less, right? But at the same time, it’s golf, man. I’m very lucky to be out here playing awesome golf courses, meeting great people, trying to compete and live out our dreams.”

The dream is to win this tournament. Anything less than that won’t get him into Memphis next week. The Wyndham Championship is the last event of the PGA Tour’s regular season, and only the top 70 in the FedExCup standings move on to the playoffs, which open with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. Sitting 122nd, Hossler needs the win to leap into that group. And there’s urgency in this realization as well. The Wyndham Championship week is his 252nd start on the PGA Tour, yet he’s still waiting for his maiden title.

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He also leads the field in SG: Putting, up more than seven strokes through three rounds, which goes a long way toward explaining how he made it through Saturday’s chaos. Sunday is a different test: closing out his first PGA Tour win, with a playoff spot riding on it.