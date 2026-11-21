For almost every professional golfer, majors are the biggest events they want to play in. But Dan Brown has made his priorities in professional golf surprisingly clear. And shockingly, they have little to do with major-championship glory. The Englishman would happily forgo the chance to compete in golf’s biggest tournaments for the next 20 years if it meant securing a place at the WM Phoenix Open every season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If someone said to me, ‘You get to play the Waste Management for the next 20 years, but you’re not allowed to play in a major,’ I would say yes,” Dan Brown said while speaking on the DP World Tour’s Life on Tour podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is an unusual proposition, particularly for a professional who has already demonstrated that he can compete at the highest level. However, Brown’s reasoning makes perfect sense once you understand his affection for the Phoenix Open and its famously rowdy atmosphere.

“That is my golf tournament. It’s like a win-win,” he added. “Which I did [miss the cut]. Missed the cut by two or three. Played horrendous. And then Saturday, I mean, I can guarantee I had a way better time on Saturday than the lads who made the cut. That is a fact.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It's fair to say Dan Brown enjoys the Waste Management Phoenix Open 👀 pic.twitter.com/rvi1nDC5c2— DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 20, 2026

When the host asked whether he simply used his player pass to walk around and enjoy the event, Brown confirmed that was exactly what he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a typically candid response from a golfer who appears to value the experience as much as the competition. Playing at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, Dan Brown carded rounds of 73 and 71. After 36 holes, his cumulative score was two-over par, as he missed the cut at one-under par.

But that score did little to disappoint him.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was his debut playing at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course. So instead of heading home disappointed, he stayed around and enjoyed Saturday’s atmosphere with his player pass.

That decision was particularly fitting given what makes the WM Phoenix Open different from almost every other tournament on the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday is traditionally the event’s biggest party day, with thousands of spectators flocking to TPC Scottsdale. The famous par-3 16th, popularly known as The Coliseum, is the centerpiece of the spectacle. Temporary grandstands surround the hole, creating a stadium-like environment that can accommodate more than 20,000 fans.

The crowd cheers spectacular shots, boos missed greens, and creates an atmosphere that players rarely experience elsewhere in professional golf, including major championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament’s popularity is also reflected in its attendance history. In 2018, the event attracted 216,818 spectators on Saturday alone, setting a single-day attendance record for a golf tournament. Its total attendance for the week reached 719,179.

For Brown, the opportunity to experience that atmosphere without worrying about his scorecard appears to have been an excellent consolation prize.

Brown’s affection for the WM Phoenix Open also fits his reputation as one of the more approachable personalities in professional golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

He first attracted widespread attention during the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. His relaxed personality, candid interviews, and unconventional presence stood out during a tournament traditionally associated with a more formal atmosphere. That week, his younger brother, Ben, also carried his bag, adding another personal touch to his breakthrough performance.

His popularity among spectators has continued since then. During the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, Brown made headlines for an unusual interaction with a fan after missing the cut. He handed a spectator his pack of cigarettes and then a lighter, too. The fan lit one and started smoking while watching Brown play.

Brown even smoked a cigarette with fans at The Players Championship after the 12th hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is easy to see why an event with such an interactive atmosphere appeals to him. The WM Phoenix Open lets players connect with spectators in ways uncommon at other tournaments. For someone who seems comfortable being part of the entertainment, TPC Scottsdale offers a particularly suitable setting.

Dan Brown’s major championship record makes the remark even funnier

Interestingly, Brown’s preference for the WM Phoenix Open does not stem from an inability to compete in major championships. His performances at The Open have already shown that he can handle golf’s biggest stages.

He made his major debut at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. Brown produced a sensational opening round of 65 without dropping a bogey. In fact, he took the first-round lead at six under par.

ADVERTISEMENT

He followed that with rounds of 72, 73, and 74 to finish tied for 10th at even par. The result was particularly impressive, as he entered the tournament ranked 272nd in the world. He has since played The Open twice and the PGA Championship once. He missed the cut at the 2025 Open, finished T18th at the 2026 Open, and T75th at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Thus, Dan Brown has experienced the excitement of leading a major championship and has earned his place among the game’s top professionals. Yet, when presented with the hypothetical choice, he would still take 20 years at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Brown’s comments might sound extreme. But his enthusiasm reflects something that has made the WM Phoenix Open one of the most distinctive stops on the PGA Tour calendar.

The tournament combines elite professional golf with a festival-like atmosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, there are many others like Dan Brown who call WMPO one of their favorite stops of the year.

Rickie Fowler, for instance, said, “This place can’t be duplicated… I don’t think anything will ever be what this is. That is why this is such a special week, and I love it.”

Similarly, Scottie Scheffler called it “one of my favorite tournaments of the year” and said it is “a lot of fun,” citing his 2022 first PGA Tour win there.

Dan Brown missed the cut at the WMPO 2026. Yet, instead of remembering the week for his 73-71 scorecard, Brown seemed happier talking about the Saturday experience he enjoyed with his player pass. And perhaps that is the best explanation for his unusual preference.