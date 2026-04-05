Tour Pro Shares Crucial Reason Why He Rejected LIV Golf Offer Ahead of Masters Debut

For many young golfers, a lucrative LIV Golf contract is the new pinnacle of success. But for Masters-bound rookie Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, one childhood dream was worth more than any paycheck.

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The rookie PGA Tour star recently spoke about his dream with Today’s Golfer. “My dream has always been to play in the Masters, contend in the Masters and hopefully one day win the Masters. So being able to go there this spring is like a dream come true. That drives me more than the whole economical aspect of it. Obviously, I don’t think one eliminates the other. If I do all the stuff that I want to do in my career on the PGA Tour and in majors, I’m going to be completely content. Especially with the way things are now, you’re going to have a really nice living if I get to do all the stuff that I want to do anyway. That just drives me more.”

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Neergaard-Petersen continued, “When it’s a rainy day in Denmark, the weather’s not very good and you don’t really feel like it but you’ve still got to drag yourself out there to practise, it’s not the money that drives me. It’s playing those biggest events. That’s what drives me.”

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In recent years, the golfing world has already seen names like Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig, Josele Ballester, and Luis Masaveu join the breakaway league from college. Furthermore, the reigning NCAA men’s golf champion, Michael La Sasso, decided to forego his senior season and a spot at Augusta this year to turn professional and join Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers team. But at just 26 years of age, Neergaard-Petersen decided to give up LIV’s lucrative offer.

Further sharing on whether he has thought of an alternate plan, Neergaard-Petersen said, “You know what? Not really. The way I look at it, the reason I started playing golf was to play against the best players in the world and the biggest events.”

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The young Danish star arrives at Augusta National Golf Club on the back of a breakthrough stretch that secured him a PGA TOUR card and a defining victory at the Australian Open. But now he is facing the typical challenges of adapting to elite-level competition while competing on the PGA TOUR in 2026. Despite a stellar 2025, in which he secured dual membership, he has navigated the intense pressure of high-level tournaments, including a missed cut at Quail Hollow Club. But still, he remains stuck to his dreams.

Highlighting the same, he added, “I want to get on the PGA Tour, I want to play the biggest events, I want to play the majors, I want to play Ryder Cups. That’s more of my motivation than a paycheck.”

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Now, as he gears up to step onto one of golf’s most iconic stages, let’s take a quick look at how Neergaard-Petersen won the 2025 Australian Open in Royal Melbourne.

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen clinches the Australian Open over Cam Smith’s surge

It was a momentous occasion for the 26-year-old golfer when he clinched the title at the Crown Australian Open last year. And this was one of the most unexpected turns of events in the Danish golfer’s career. Coming into the tournament, the golfer was not among the favorites to win the title. But over time, he posted some impressive numbers to give Cam Smith a run for his money.

Imago Crown Australian Open 2025 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen DEN, winner of the 2025 Australian Open, Royal Melbourne, Australia 7/12/2025 Picture:Golffile/ Anthony Powter All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Anthony Powter Melbourne Royal Melbourne GC Victoria Australia Copyright: xAnthonyxPowterx Crown Australian Open 2025

Coming to the 72nd hole, Smith and Neergaard-Petersen came to the 72nd hole tied at 15 under. But the 26-year-old was constantly turning up the heat over the last nine holes. But as the crowd began to cheer vehemently for the local hero Smith, Neergaard-Petersen decided to save his best for last.

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Dropping rounds of 67, 66, 66, and 70, the Danish golfer finished 15-under 269 to win by a single shot. Elated about his victory, Neergaard-Petersen pointed out how he felt during the tumultuous play.

He said, “It’s hard. I’m really at a loss for words. It’s been a battle all day. Even from the outside, you can look calm but it was a storm inside (for me) all day. But I managed to keep battling and to get it up and down to make that putt on the last. I don’t know what to say, to be honest.”

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Neergaard-Petersen’s choice is made, but as he prepares for his first drive down Magnolia Lane, the golf world will be watching to see if his dream-driven path can yield the major success that money couldn’t guarantee.