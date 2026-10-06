Tour Pro Shares Emotional Confession as Fans Raise Funds to Help $100K Debt for LPGA Dream

Tour pro Madison Young is fighting to keep her LPGA dream alive, but the cost of chasing that dream has become overwhelming. Young has opened up about the financial struggles that have left her facing around $100,000 in debt, and her emotional story has touched golf fans. Now, supporters are stepping in to help her move forward.

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The 29-year-old, who holds conditional LPGA Tour status this season, first opened up to X account Monday Q Info at the Epson Tour Championship pro-am party, fighting back tears as she described her financial reality. “The only way out at this point is play better,” Young said.

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Young and her husband, Tyler, who caddies for her while also working full-time on the road, are more than $100,000 in debt. Young, a college dropout who said she’s “never had a job” outside golf, told Monday Q Info the couple had looked into filing bankruptcy and had been borrowing from family just to make it to the next event, hoping to pay them back.

The post quickly went viral, and Young later shared an update this week to thank the people who helped her. Around $6,000 was donated after her appeal. Young said she was deeply grateful for the support during what she called the hardest time of her golf career.

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“I’m extremely thankful for the outpouring of people who have reached out and supported me through the most difficult time of my golf career,” she wrote. “Because of these people, I have a chance to keep going. I look forward to thanking these people again with a win on the LPGA tour someday.”

Monday Q Info, which has helped raise money for around 50 to 60 aspiring professionals, said Young’s fundraiser received an unusually large amount of criticism. While previous fundraisers typically attracted only one or two comments telling players to get a job, Young’s received around 100 such comments. The account believes the key difference was that Young is a woman.

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It also pointed out that Young is not an inexperienced player asking for her first chance. She has already won on the Epson Tour and earned LPGA Tour membership. Monday Q Info said it had never previously raised money for a player who had reached that level of professional golf.

Young is from Georgia and played college golf at Kennesaw State before turning professional in 2019. She earned her first professional win at the 2024 Casino Del Sol Golf Classic, beating the field by one stroke. That victory helped her finish ninth in the Epson Tour’s Race for the Card and earn full LPGA Tour status for 2025. Her rookie LPGA season in 2025 did not go as planned, and she entered the 2026 season with conditional status. Her best result was a tie for 20th at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. That left her with conditional status for the 2026 season.

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This year has been even more difficult. Young has been moving between tours while trying to keep her career going. Now, with LPGA Q-School registration due early next week, she and Tyler are trying to cover that cost while dealing with growing debt.

Young is currently playing in the season-ending Epson Tour Championship at Indian Wells. There is a lot at stake. The top 15 players in the Race for the Card will earn direct LPGA Tour cards for next season and avoid Q-School. The winner this week will also take home $100,000, which could almost wipe out Young’s debt. Monday Q Info ended its post by saying the backlash had also brought attention to the financial struggles many female professional golfers face. Without guaranteed paychecks or strong sponsorship support, simply staying on tour can be extremely difficult. The account hopes sponsors and golf clubs will notice that gap. More importantly, it believes Young’s story is far from over.

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Monday Q Info said it hopes Young eventually wins on the LPGA Tour, because those negative comments would then serve as a reminder of everything she had to overcome. And honestly, seeing her turn this difficult moment into an LPGA win would make for quite a comeback story.