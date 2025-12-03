Tour Pro Warns Jon Rahm About DP World Tour Future as LIV Golf Appeal Verdict Nears

The PGA Tour laid out blunt, unmistakable terms: any member who plays a LIV event faces a one-year ban. The DP World Tour fined golfers, though the whole situation in European golf stayed murky for a while. LIV used to cover those fines, until recently. Now, despite Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton insisting they haven’t paid anything and remain locked in a legal battle with the DP World Tour, both still made the 2025 Ryder Cup team. What about the next edition? Will they still make the team or face the consequences of their decision?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Eddie Pepperell, Jon Rahm’s appeal won’t even be heard until April 2026, and Hatton’s will be handled at the same time. The golfer shared the latest whispers just hours ago on The Chipping Forecast podcast, revealing what he’s heard about the long, drawn-out appeal process surrounding John Rahm and Hatton.

“I’ve heard rumors that the case is going to be heard by April, the case that we talk about with Jon Rahm and Hatton and all of these guys, and David Puig will be affected by that, you would imagine. So, by the end of April, it may be the case that the Tour will have some clarity on that,” said Pepperell. “And if indeed the ruling goes in the Tour’s favor, as it did a few years ago, then these guys will very likely not be playing on the DP World Tour for much longer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Such an outcome would be a massive blow for Team Europe’s chances of defending the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027. Jon Rahm and Hatton have been an undefeated duo in the last three Ryder Cup appearances, and losing them would feel like a team losing its clutch performers right before a major showdown. But Pepperell didn’t stop there.

He went on to say, “This is still the biggest story in golf in my opinion, and I’m amazed the DP World Tour leadership hasn’t offered any clarity on the issue to fans, players, or partners. As it stands, and without a significant rule change, there’s a very real chance that Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have played in their last ever Ryder Cup.” His frustration echoed what many fans have been thinking, especially with so much uncertainty swirling around two of Europe’s biggest stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

And for now, it doesn’t look like the 31-year-old has any intention of paying those DP World Tour fines, leaving the situation even more tangled as both players navigate a future nobody seems ready to define.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Rahm is trying to chip his way around the fine

Speaking before LIV Chicago, Jon Rahm didn’t hold back, saying, “I’m not a big fan of the fines. I think I’ve been outspoken about that. I don’t intend to pay the fines, and we keep trying to have a discussion with them about how we can make this happen.”

The 31-year-old further explained that playing events like the Spanish Open isn’t about personal glory. “I think it’s my duty to Spanish golf to be there, and I also want to play in Sotogrande,” he said. Skipping those tournaments, in his view, would feel like letting down both himself and Spanish golf. He added that missing out simply because of fines “would almost be doing not only me but also Spanish golf a disservice,” which is why he’s pushing for a solution.

He also shared how much he wants to compete in the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, saying, “I have a good friend who asked me to play, and Johan Rupert has been a great, great ambassador for the game of golf. I would love to be able to play all those events.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Rahm’s season ended 3 months before the official DPWT wrap-up, as he did not play an event after the LIV’s championship. That said, do you think Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton should still be eligible for future Ryder Cups while their appeals drag on?