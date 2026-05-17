Tour Pro Wins $400,000 Event After Doctors Gave Her Only 4% Chance of Living Post Horrific Accident

From bereavement to an almost fatal accident, Leonie Harm has experienced a lot of hardship at a very young age. After going into a medically induced coma, she only had a 4% chance of living. However, she changed that 4% survival chance to 100% confidence on the Ladies European Tour.

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More than a decade later, she stood tall at the $400,000 event, the Amundi German Masters 2026. She turned one of the darkest moments of her life into the backdrop for the biggest win of her career. And it came on her home soil. She finished runner-up at the same event in 2022, which makes this victory even sweeter.

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“Surely, a breakthrough on home soil for her. The fairy tale is complete,” the commentators said as she was all smiles while hugging her fellow group member at the Amundi German Masters.

An opening round of 8-under 65, which is also her lowest round, by the way, got her to the top of the leaderboard. However, she faltered with 75 and 73 before ending with a final round of 69 to finish 10-under 282. She won by 1 shot over South Africa’s Casandra Alexander.

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This victory came from years spent battling physical setbacks, personal loss, and repeated heartbreak on the course. Since turning pro in 2020, Harm has played 96 tournaments on the Ladies European Tour. While she had 12 top-10 finishes, she had never won an event until now. However, those heartbreaks were nothing compared to the motivation she got from surviving the near-fatal crash.

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“The doctors didn’t think I’d live, let alone become a professional golfer,” she said in an interview with Golf Digest in 2023.

In 2013, when Leonie Harm was just 15 years old, she got hit by a car while jogging in the morning before school. She had just started playing more internationally. Therefore, to make herself more fit for the tours, she started waking up early at 5 am. The problem, though, was that the stoplights in our town didn’t turn on until 6 a.m.

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“That Friday, I crossed the street on a blinking light when a car was coming at 45 miles per hour. Maybe I didn’t see the car. The driver saw me but didn’t react. She was drunk. She hit me at full speed. I flew over the car, hitting the concrete. None of it made it into my long-term memory,” she added.

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However, she was back on the course just seven weeks later, and had the best couple of years after that surgery.. She won the German National Championship in 2014. And then in 2015, she won the German National and the German International, which got her a spot in the Junior Solheim Cup.

There are many others who have made similar comebacks in the history of golf.

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The miracle golf comebacks from accidents

Everyone knows about Tiger Woods’ accident in 2021. However, he was already a big name before the accident, and after that, he has been suffering from a series of health concerns, which have never allowed him to make a comeback. There are many others, though, who have made miraculous comebacks.

Ben Hogan is the most classic example of that. In the early hours of February 2, 1949, Hogan and his wife, Valerie, were driving home from the Phoenix Open. During the ride, their Cadillac collided head-on with a Greyhound bus near Van Horn, Texas.

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The PGA Tour pro suffered a double fracture of the pelvis, a broken collarbone, and many other injuries. Doctors were even skeptical of his being able to walk again. Hogan, however, not only got up, but he also won the 1950 U.S. Open at Merion just 16 months after the accident.

He then went on to win many other majors, including the Masters and the U.S. Open in 1951 and the Masters, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship in 1953.

Similarly, Dayton Price suffered a near-death experience in 2022. He was traveling with his University of the Southwest golf team and its coach. Their van collided head-on with a Ram 2500 truck and was set on fire. It took the lives of 7 people: 6 team members and the coach. Price, too, suffered severe 3rd- and 4th-degree burns. However, he survived and was back to play the 2026 Kia Open.

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Stories like Ben Hogan’s and Dayton Price’s prove that golf has long been shaped by athletes who refused to let tragedy define them. Leonie Harm now belongs in that conversation too. She turned a 4% chance of survival into a career-defining victory on home soil at the Amundi German Masters 2026.