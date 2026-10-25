‘Tour Probably Doesn’t Care’: PGA Tour Pro Sends Blunt Message to Angry Players as Jon Rahm & Co.’s DP World Tour Return Looms

Michael Kim believes the DP World Tour has a clear reason to welcome back stars like Jon Rahm, even if the decision frustrates some existing members. For tournament organizers, the commercial appeal of a major champion could outweigh the objections of players further down the pecking order.

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The PGA Tour professional made that point during an X Q&A session. It came amid growing debate over LIV Golf departures and the playing opportunities awaiting them on the European circuit. With Rahm set to compete in Abu Dhabi and Tyrrell Hatton signaling his next move, Kim’s blunt assessment adds another dimension to an already contentious issue.

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“It can only benefit them to bring back guys like Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton. But obviously it prob pisses off some of the membership. But if we’re being totally frank… the tour prob doesn’t care much about pissing off the 100th player on the tour. They’d rather have Rahm,” Michael Kim wrote when someone asked him about his thoughts on the DP World Tour opening its doors for LIV golfers during the Q&A session.

His answer acknowledged the potential backlash while suggesting that attracting a recognizable name could take priority.

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Kim was speculating about the Tour’s priorities, not reporting an official position from its leadership. Still, his argument raises a central question.

There’s no denying that Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are among the most popular faces on the European circuit.

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Rahm is a 10-time DP World Tour winner with five Rolex Series titles. He also won two major championships. Hatton, on the other hand, has eight DP World Tour titles.

After an exciting LIV Golf stint, the Spanish professional is set to return to the DP World Tour. The tour announced that Jon Rahm will make his comeback at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, the successor to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, at Yas Links from November 5-8. The tournament opens the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

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Hatton also signaled his plans on October 23, announcing that he would not be part of LIV 2.0.

“I am excited for what the next chapter of my career holds. Looking forward to seeing you all in Abu Dhabi,” he wrote.

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Neither golfer is returning as a complete outsider. Both retained DP World Tour membership, so their situations differ from those of LIV players without existing status. Therefore, unlike many others, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton don’t have to start from the Q-school.

However, concerns extend beyond those two golfers. The bigger question is whether other former LIV players should get preferential access to tournaments.

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Dutch professional Joost Luiten has articulated the concerns of players worried about losing opportunities to incoming names.

“My concern is that many of the tournament invitations will end up going to LIV players, leaving fewer opportunities for young talents and local players,” Luiten told GolfMagic.

He added that the issue was about protecting future talent and respecting those who remained loyal to the DP World Tour. He argued that players working through the HotelPlanner Tour and qualifying school should not face a different standard than golfers returning after leaving for LIV.

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Luiten also questioned whether players who voluntarily surrendered membership should automatically regain their previous privileges. He argued that departures should carry consequences.

Eddie Pepperell shares some of those concerns but supports a selective approach. He has argued for invitations to players who genuinely add star power, naming Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau. He also noted that Rahm and Hatton already possess exemptions.

Questioning the commercial value of invitations for several other prospective returnees, Pepperell wrote, “None of these players are going to put enough bums on seats or in front of TVs to materially improve the balance sheet in 2027, period.”

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Michael Kim’s latest remarks also align with his previous defense of sponsor exemptions. On The Pat Mayo Experience, discussing invitations for Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, he said, “I know there’s the whole narrative about certain guys getting all the exemptions, but that’s what they’re for.”

However, his commercial pragmatism doesn’t mean he supports every decision LIV players make. Earlier in 2026, Kim rejected the suggestion that golfers were forced to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, calling that argument “laughable.”

Other DP World Tour professionals have also voiced reservations. Ewen Ferguson criticized players who had previously disparaged the Tour, then described their return as a homecoming.

Richard Mansell argued that some should be allowed back while others should not. Marco Penge backed Pepperell’s concerns, while Lee Westwood took a different position. Westwood said players with exemptions should be free to return, while those without should go through qualifying school.

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DP World Tour now faces a balancing act ahead of 2027.

Michael Kim’s blunt message captures the commercial reality facing tournament organizers. But for members fighting to retain their places, the issue is equally about fairness. If star power determines who gets opportunities, how much value remains in earning a place the traditional way?