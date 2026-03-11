TPC Sawgrass 17th Hole: Know All About the Famous Island Green at the Players Championship

There are par-3s. And then there is the 17th at TPC Sawgrass. One of them gets talked about at every major golf conversation. The other ones don’t. As the PLAYERS Championship tees off on March 12, 2026, that little island sitting in the middle of a Florida pond is about to become the center of world golf again. Here’s everything to know about the iconic “Island Green.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The hole measures roughly 137 to 141 yards. That number sounds harmless until you consider what surrounds the green: water on every side, with almost no room for error. The putting surface itself covers 3,912 square feet, 78 feet deep and 81 feet wide. That makes it one of the smaller greens not just at TPC Sawgrass, where the average green runs around 5,500 square feet, but in tournament golf generally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago TPC Sawgrass (via @JoePompliano)

Moreover, it surrounds the green with roughly 18 inches of rough, a tiny pot bunker on the front left that occasionally saves a wayward ball from the water, and a walkway connecting the island to the mainland. If the ball ends up on any hittable surface, the player can swing. If it finds water, they drop and add strokes.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes the 17th more than just a nerve-wracking par-3 is how it came to exist. When the PGA Tour purchased 415 acres of Florida swampland in January 1979 for exactly one dollar, nobody imagined it would become TPC Sawgrass. During construction, crews kept digging into the one sandy section of the otherwise swampy property, pulling material out to shape other parts of the course. That pit kept getting deeper.

Architect Pete Dye had originally planned a less dramatic short hole. His wife and design collaborator, Alice Dye, encouraged him to go further, inspired by a hole at the nearby Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. The result was an island green that Dye himself described in his 1995 autobiography as giving golfers a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most island-green par-3s are architectural gimmicks. They reduce the challenge to a binary outcome: hit the green or lose a ball. The 17th at TPC Sawgrass works differently because of context. The hole shares its lake with the par-5 16th, which is reachable in two. A golfer standing on the 16th fairway cannot help but look ahead at the island.

ADVERTISEMENT

That anticipation already starts working on the mind before the player even reaches the tee. The green itself has three distinct sections, with a high middle, a low front, and a low back-right, giving players more to think about than just staying dry. In 52 years of the tournament, 14 holes-in-one have been recorded on the 17th since 1986, indicating that the hole rewards precision, not just survival.

But before the first tee shot Thursday, there is one detail about the PLAYERS Championship that never gets old.

ADVERTISEMENT

TPC Sawgrass cost the PGA Tour exactly $1 in 1979. Yup, you read it right!

Commissioner Deane Beman bought 415 swampy acres in Florida after a local developer bet $100 it would never happen. That check is now displayed in the clubhouse. Context: Nicklaus won the first Players for $50,000. Now, it’s just around the corner, and this season it will bring its own dynamics!

ADVERTISEMENT

What does the 2026 PLAYERS Championship bring to the table?

The 2026 edition of the PLAYERS Championship, running March 12-15, carries a $25 million purse with the winner taking home around $4.5 million. The field includes 46 of the top 50 players in the OWGR, with all 10 in the top 10.

The draw has already given fans something to look forward to. Rory McIlroy tees off Thursday at 1:42 p.m. ET alongside Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama, two players with major pedigree and genuine title ambitions of their own. Scheffler, the only man to successfully defend this title, goes out at 8:52 a.m. ET with Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas. Two of the most compelling storylines of the week are in the same group before a single shot has been hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The field has no shortage of contenders. But the story everyone is watching is McIlroy, back as defending champion on the course. McIlroy won last year in a Monday playoff against J.J. Spaun, with Spaun’s triple-bogey on the 17th, after finding the water, effectively deciding the outcome. Can he defend the title?

Justin Thomas is another name to watch. His return after microdiscectomy surgery adds a medical comeback angle, and Thomas already holds a piece of the TPC Sawgrass course record with a 10-under 62. His precision game suits a course where water threatens on 17 of 18 holes.

Then there is the broader question of whether McIlroy can do what only Scottie Scheffler has done in 50 years of the tournament, successfully defend the title. Scheffler managed it in 2024. Nobody else in the event’s history has. Or Scottie Scheffler will win it for the third time and tie with Jack Nicklaus?

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting Thursday, the island will decide whether history is made or the PLAYERS Championship finds a new champion.