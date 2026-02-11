‘Traditionalist’ Rory McIlroy Delivers a Reality Check on Golf’s Intensifying Fifth Major Dispute

The PGA Tour has pushed the “fifth major” narrative since 1974. At Pebble Beach, the defending Players champion pushed back. Rory McIlroy doesn’t need The Players Championship reclassified. He made that clear at his pre-tournament press conference ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — and shut the fifth major debate down in under two minutes.

Asked whether The Players deserves major status, a question that resurfaces every February-March like clockwork, McIlroy acknowledged the tournament’s stature before rejecting the premise entirely.

“I’d love to have seven majors instead of five. That sounds great,” McIlroy said. “I think THE PLAYERS is one of the best golf tournaments in the world. I don’t think anyone disputes that or argues that.”

But the concession ended there.

“I’m a traditionalist, I’m a historian of the game. We have four major championships.”

Four. Not five. McIlroy drew the line at four and stayed there. He went further, pointing to the women’s game as a cautionary tale. The LPGA has operated with five majors since the Evian Championship’s elevation in 2013. McIlroy’s assessment was pointed: “If you want to see what five major championships look like, look at the women’s game. I don’t know how well that went for them.”

Imago Sport Themen der Woche KW11 Sport Bilder des Tages PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the trophy after winning THE PLAYERS Championship on March 17, 2019 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 17 PGA Golf Herren – THE PLAYERS Championship PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon19031712335

He left the observation hanging. The LPGA’s model spoke for itself. Then came the unprompted jab. McIlroy suggested The Players already surpasses the PGA Championship in one crucial dimension.

“I would say it’s got more of an identity than the PGA Championship does at the moment,” he said. “From an identity standpoint, I think THE PLAYERS has got it nailed.”

The tournament doesn’t need a new title. It needs recognition for what it already is. TPC Sawgrass and its island-green 17th, a $25 million purse, the deepest field outside the majors — none of it requires external validation from Augusta, the USGA, the R&A, or the PGA of America.

“It stands on its own without the label, I guess,” McIlroy concluded.

When asked what identity the PGA Championship should adopt, his answer arrived in five words: “I think glory’s last shot.” He suggested a return to August, repositioning the year’s final major as exactly that.

The PGA Tour’s ownership gap fuels the debate

McIlroy’s comments arrive at a moment when the Tour itself is leaning into the fifth major narrative harder than ever. A promotional video for the 2026 Players Championship closed with a pointed tagline: “March is going to be major.”

The Tour knows what it’s doing. It controls the schedule, the media rights, and the business of professional golf. What it doesn’t control: any major championship. Augusta National owns the Masters. The USGA runs the U.S. Open. The R&A oversees the Open Championship. The PGA of America stages the PGA Championship. The Players is the Tour’s only fully-owned flagship event.

Private equity doesn’t care about tradition. It cares about assets. The Tour’s investors, Strategic Sports Group chief among them, see a gap. SSG invested $3 billion in January 2024, valuing the enterprise at $12 billion. Brian Rolapp, the Tour’s first CEO and a twenty-year NFL media veteran, has pushed for aggressive growth since arriving in mid-2025. The new branding fits his mandate.

The debate predates Rolapp, of course. Lee Trevino, winner of the 1980 Players Championship, recently argued the event should count as his seventh major, a position the Tour would gladly endorse. March brings the debate. April buries it. Augusta has a way of reminding everyone what a major actually feels like.

McIlroy, a two-time Players champion and career Grand Slam winner, offered no such aspiration at Pebble Beach. He made the case clear that The Players doesn’t need the label to matter.

It already does. McIlroy isn’t lobbying for a fifth major. He’s saying The Players doesn’t need one.