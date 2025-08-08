Trailing Far Behind Tiger Woods in One Critical Area, Scottie Scheffler Given Small Ray of Hope

The same golfer who was once blamed for tanking Masters ratings is now being credited with saving golf television—so what changed? Because let’s be real, we’ve been watching greatness this whole time.

Scottie Scheffler spent years carrying an uncomfortable burden. Despite reaching Tiger-like dominance on the course, his television impact remained disappointingly modest. His 2024 Masters victory coincided with a crushing 20% ratings drop to 9.59 million viewers. Critics labeled him uninspiring. Colin Cowherd summed up the brutal sentiment: “If Phil Mickelson Sunday was in the final group, I’m watching. If DeChambeau is, I’m watching. If Scheffler is … whatever.”

The inconsistent television results continued beyond the Masters. Scheffler’s dominant five-stroke victory at the 2025 PGA Championship drew 4.76 million viewers on CBS—down 4% from Xander Schauffele‘s thrilling one-stroke victory the previous year. The contrast was telling. Schauffele’s dramatic birdie on the 72nd hole to defeat Bryson DeChambeau generated higher viewership than Scheffler’s methodical excellence. Even ESPN’s early-round coverage declined, with Thursday’s first round dropping 13% to 955,000 viewers compared to 2024 when Tiger Woods was still competing.

However, recent podcast analysis reveals that industry insiders are finally offering Scheffler the reassurance he’s been seeking. The conversation between analysts during the podcast captures this evolving perspective perfectly.

When asked whether Scheffler drives television interest, one analyst acknowledged a significant improvement in his appeal. The expert noted they were witnessing year three of Scheffler’s dominance and observed a crucial shift in fan behavior during his commanding performances.

Rather than hoping for manufactured drama, golf fans were beginning to embrace historic achievement. The analyst explained how viewers were rooting for Scheffler to win by massive margins instead of wanting closer finishes. “You’re as a longtime golf person you’re just like this stuff hasn’t been seen in a long time. We don’t see this anymore, guys just dominating.”

The analyst predicted that sustained excellence would eventually drive television numbers. However, he also acknowledged the fundamental differences between Scheffler and Tiger Woods that affected their television appeal. While Woods created drama through wayward drives followed by spectacular recoveries, Scheffler’s methodical consistency lacked those jaw-dropping moments that made viewers question human capability.

The distinction was crucial for understanding television appeal. Woods’ game generated constant amazement through seemingly impossible shots. Scheffler’s excellence, while statistically superior, followed a more predictable pattern that television audiences were still learning to appreciate.

This honest assessment leads to broader questions about how golf television has evolved since losing its most transcendent star.

Scottie Scheffler’s emergence in golf’s post-Tiger TV evolution

The sport spent years searching for the next transcendent star who could match Woods’ magnetic appeal while television struggled with fragmented audiences and LIV Golf’s disruption. The post-Tiger era witnessed several failed attempts to anoint new television stars—Jordan Spieth‘s meteoric rise before his dramatic fall, Rory McIlroy‘s charisma that couldn’t sustain consistent viewership growth, and Brooks Koepka‘s major championship dominance that failed to translate into television magnetism.

The analyst acknowledged this ongoing challenge while offering hope for Scheffler’s future. “I think if he maintains what he’s doing, the casual golf watcher will kind of realize in a year or two like this guy’s like a once in a truly a once in a generation player and I have to watch him anytime he’s playing.” However, he remained realistic about current limitations. “Right now, I don’t know that the general like yeah, your casual golf fan is probably tuning in on a weekend, but like are you drawing in that guy who’s not watching just because Scotty’s in the league? I don’t know that we’re quite there yet.”

The reassurance extends beyond podcast analysis. Scheffler’s 2025 Open Championship victory delivered television vindication with NBC’s coverage averaging 4.1 million viewers—up 21% from 2024. Viewership patterns revealed changing attitudes toward his measured approach, proving that industry analysts are finally recognizing what longtime golf fans have known all along.