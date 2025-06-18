Travelers Championship 2025: Weather Reports for All Four Rounds of PGA Tour Signature Event

We are finally heading toward the eighth and final signature event on the PGA Tour schedule this week, which means two things: a competitive field and dramatic weather. While it will be exciting to see Scottie Scheffler defend his title, cloudy conditions have already settled over TPC River Highlands.

As golfers arrived for practice rounds, temperatures in the 60s prevailed, with heavy rain moving through in the mid-afternoon, briefly raising the temperature to 70°F. The weather is likely to remain dramatic in the coming days, especially during the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The first round on June 19 promises hot and sticky conditions throughout the day. Morning temperatures will start at a comfortable 67°F (19°C) and rise to a high of 90°F (32°C) by the afternoon. Humidity will be high, with a 40% chance of rain, especially as a cold front approaches later in the day. Winds will blow at a moderate speed of 10 to 18 mph, and the elite roster should prepare for the possibility of thunderstorms, particularly after 6 PM. Early players may enjoy relatively dry conditions, but the threat of late-day storms looms. We suggest bringing both your umbrellas and sunscreen if you’re catching the action on the greens.

How about the second round? Well, it looks drier than the first round. The second round on June 20 promises pleasant weather, starting with morning temperatures around 18°C (64°F) and reaching a high of 29°C (84°F) by the afternoon. With a 0% chance of rain, players can expect a dry day on the course. Moderate winds will blow from the west at 8 to 15 mph, making it a great opportunity to enjoy the game without the threat of rain. But, hey, it is much better than last year when inclement weather disturbed the gameplay during all four rounds.

Moving on, the weekend rounds look safe for gameplay at the 2025 Travelers Championship as well. Mostly.

Best of both worlds on the weekend at the 2025 Travelers Championship

On Saturday, June 21, golfers can anticipate a fantastic day as dry weather returns. The day will start pleasantly with temperatures around 18°C (64°F) and rise to a high of 30°C (86°F). Conditions will be partly cloudy, and with a 0% chance of rain, players can expect clear skies. Gentle winds will blow from the southwest at 6 to 12 mph, creating ideal conditions for a great round of golf. Once again, do not forget to bring your umbrellas and sunscreen if you’ve already bought the tickets to the 2025 Travelers Championship.

As the tournament concludes on Sunday, June 22, warm weather is expected, featuring partly cloudy conditions. Morning temperatures will start at a comfortable 20°C (68°F) and rise to a high of 32°C (90°F) in the afternoon, creating ideal circumstances for the final rounds of the championship. With a 40% chance of rain, players should prepare for the possibility of showers throughout the day. Gentle winds will blow from the west at 6 to 12 mph.

However, if rain or a playoff extends the tournament into Monday, conditions could become quite hot, with a significant heat wave expected to bring temperatures close to 38°C (100°F) early next week. Make sure to stay hydrated and keep an eye on the weather while you support your favorites!