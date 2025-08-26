brand-logo
Travis Kelce and Tony Finau Hyped as PGA Tour Shares NFL Star’s Vault Footage After Engagement

ByTanmay Sharma

Aug 26, 2025 | 4:09 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The PGA Tour has been creative enough to bring in players from different sports, showcasing golf swings. Earlier, Carlos Acaraz's golf swing during the US Open was shared by the PGA Tour. The event had the Grand Slam winner, Rory McIlroy, among the spectators. However, now the tour went back into the memory vault and brought out some hidden videos for the NFL professional after his big personal life update.

The PGA Tour has a knack for blending sports worlds, often showcasing athletes from outside golf taking a swing. Recently, fans saw tennis star Carlos Alcaraz mimic a golf swing during the US Open (tennis), where Rory McIlroy was among the spectators. Now, the Tour has gone digging through its archives—this time spotlighting NFL star Travis Kelce right after a major life update.

Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar tight end, is no stranger to golf. He once showed off his surprising skills during The Match: NFL vs. NBA, leaving fans impressed with a mix of power and finesse. The PGA Tour resurfaced a montage of his best shots, captioning the post, “Screw it, @KillaTrav golf highlights.” But fans couldn’t help but notice the timing: the post dropped just after Kelce and Taylor Swift revealed their engagement.

The couple shared the news in style on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos from what looked like an intimate wedding-themed shoot. Their playful caption read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.” The bomb emoji was fitting—it sent fans into a frenzy, even though the duo cheekily disabled comments.

View this post on Instagram

Expand Post

But the PGA Tour found a clever way to congratulate the NFL pro, pulling out two-year-old clips from his match. Not just that—the caption “Screw it” wasn’t random. It was a historic callback to Kelce’s famous words after he was fined $14,069 for paying homage to Tony Gonzalez following a touchdown.

AD

After the humorous and cryptic post went live, the golf community, including professionals, quickly joined in on the celebrations.

Fans are celebrating the PGA Tour’s hidden vault clips of Travis Kelce

At first, many fans were puzzled by the post. But once the context started flooding the comments, the celebration was in full swing.

What’s your perspective on:

Did the PGA Tour just set a new standard for creative sports tributes with Kelce's highlights?

Have an interesting take?

Tony Finau led the way, commenting, “Hahaha 👏🏽👏🏽.” A longtime NFL follower, Finau has often borrowed football quotes himself—last year, after the Presidents Cup win, he famously echoed Kelce’s own line when asked about party plans: “You got to fight for your right.”

From there, the comment spree only grew. Fans chimed in with reactions like, “Admin, how long was this in the vault for 😂,” and “Admin Cooking.” One fan laughed about how a 2023 clip from The Match was being repurposed as a playful nod to Kelce’s engagement, while another praised the PGA Tour’s creativity in marking such a big day for the NFL star.

Even Kelce himself jumped into the comments, writing, “😂😂😂LFG!” His “Let’s Fing Go” was both a nod to his golf highlights and an appreciation for the Tour’s unique way of congratulating him.

And it wasn’t just the golf world that took notice. NFL fans joined in too, with one writing, “Congrats, Trav, to you and Taylor, man! The Chiefs’ kingdom is celebrating. #chiefskingdom.” After two years of dating, the couple’s engagement has sparked congratulations across both sports and music fandoms.

From the PGA Tour’s archives to fan feeds everywhere, it’s clear—be it the golf community or the entire sports world, everyone is celebrating Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement. Even the Tour couldn’t resist getting creative, diving into its vault to deliver a special tribute.

Did you like the PGA Tour’s creativity? What are your thoughts on the post? Please share with us in the comments below.

Did the PGA Tour just set a new standard for creative sports tributes with Kelce's highlights?

