‘Tried to Get Removed’: Charley Hull Opens Up on Ex-Husband’s Name Tattoo She Regrets Till Date

Charley Hull has revealed she has three tattoos, but one of them is a permanent reminder of a romance she’d rather forget. The English star opened up about her body art while participating in the inaugural on!vitational, a two-day indoor golf and entertainment event hosted by on! Nicotine Pouches at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

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“I’ve got one of my ex-husband’s name on my wrist, which I’ve tried to get removed,” she told Golfweek in a Zoom interview as she waited for her Uber Eats order.

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Charley Hull’s ex-husband is John ‘Ozzie’ Smith, an English MMA fighter who shares his name with baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith but is unrelated to him. The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2018. They tied the knot on September 21, 2019, at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire, near Hull’s hometown of Kettering.

However, the marriage was short-lived, with the couple divorcing in 2021. In a 2025 interview with The Athletic, Hull opened up about the relationship, describing how her ex-husband allegedly became increasingly controlling and manipulative, leaving her struggling to recognise what was normal. Although she has described the experience as traumatic, Hull has also said it ultimately made her stronger.

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In any case, exactly when Hull got her ex-husband’s name tattooed on her body remains a mystery. While that particular piece of ink may be a painful reminder of the past, her other two tattoos have far more interesting stories behind them. During the interview with Golfweek, the three-time LPGA champion revealed that one of her tattoos is on her foot. And it dates back to a wild night out in Ibiza when she was 17.

After partying with her friend James, she decided to get a tattoo of their favourite phrase, “Hold tight, hold tight,” which the two often said to each other. Hull initially wanted the words inked across her forehead, but James managed to talk her out of it. Instead, she got the phrase tattooed on her foot, while James got a matching design on his arm. The next morning, Hull was confused to find a plastic bag wrapped around her foot.

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She asked James, “Bloody h***, was I that drunk last night?” before he explained that the bag was simply the wrapping placed over her new tattoo. What’s more, the 30-year-old also has a matching tattoo with her friend Georgia, with both sporting lightning bolts. Hull’s design is inked on her right pinky, a meaningful choice inspired by the pair’s habit of making pinky promises to each other.

Georgia has the same tattoo as a symbol of their bond. That said, Charley Hull isn’t the only one with a tattoo she regrets. Francesco Molinari knows that feeling all too well. In 2019, the 2018 Open champion revealed that he had regretted getting a tattoo on his right upper arm ever since he was 18. The Italian had walked into a tattoo parlour without a clear idea of what he wanted.

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Eventually, he picked what he believed was a Chinese symbol for a tiger from a catalogue. What seemed like a rebellious decision at the time soon became a lifelong source of regret. Calling it “a silly thing,” Molinari admitted, “I’ll regret it for the rest of my life.” He even joked that he couldn’t be entirely certain the symbol meant “tiger” and wondered whether it might say something like “fried dumplings” instead.

The tattoo artist had advised him to think it over and return another day, but Molinari was determined to get it done immediately.