Trouble Brewing for Tiger Woods as Prosecutors Issue Subpoena for His Drug Prescription Over DUI Charges

When officers stopped Tiger Woods during his DUI arrest, his response to whether he had taken any medication was vague. “A few,” he said. Then, it was later reported that two pills were found in his pocket, making the situation quickly grow more specific. Now, according to Martin County court documents, Florida prosecutors are seeking exhaustive access to Woods’ pharmaceutical history.

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A motion for subpoena filed Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in Martin County Court is seeking information from Lewis Pharmacy in Palm Beach regarding any medication given to Woods from the beginning of the year until March 27—the day Woods clipped a truck and rolled his own vehicle. According to the filing, the specific details prosecutors want include:

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The date and time prescription was filled. The type of prescription and the number of pills in each prescription. The dosage amount and all special instructions on how to take the medication. All warnings, including but not limited to operating a motor vehicle while taking the prescription

The notice, filed by Assistant State Attorney Nirlaine Tallandier Smartt on Tuesday, gives Woods’ side 10 days to object to the subpoena before the office serves it on the Palm Beach-based pharmacy. If no objection is filed, the subpoena is scheduled for issuance on April 22, 2026.

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As of now, Woods’ attorney, Douglas Duncan of Roth & Duncan, has entered a written plea of not guilty to the misdemeanor charges and has demanded a trial by jury. In a previous reply to the court, Woods’ legal team indicated their ‘intent to participate in discovery’ in the case.

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The arrest occurred after Woods attempted to pass a Ford F-150 truck towing a pressure-cleaning trailer. Woods’ Land Rover SUV clipped the back of the trailer, which caused his vehicle to flip onto its driver’s side and slide down the road. The crash resulted in approximately US$5,000 in property damage.

Upon their arrival, deputies observed several signs of impairment. Woods was ‘sweating profusely,’ and his movements were described as ‘lethargic and slow.’ Once he removed his sunglasses, officers noted his eyes were ‘bloodshot and glassy,’ and his pupils were ‘extremely dilated.’

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A search at the scene revealed two white pills in Woods’ left pants pocket, which he identified as ‘Norco,’ a painkiller containing acetaminophen and the opioid hydrocodone. While Woods agreed to a breathalyzer test, which returned a 0.000 result for alcohol, he refused a urinalysis test for other drugs, a decision that now carries penalties under Florida’s law.

Newly released body camera footage further highlighted a heavily disoriented Woods. In the video, Woods is seen hanging up his cellphone as a deputy approaches, stating, “I was just talking to the president.” It remains unclear if he was actually talking to Donald Trump, who has previously called Woods a “very close friend.” When officers finally placed him in handcuffs, a visibly shocked Woods responded by asking, “I’m being arrested?”

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Woods is currently not in the United States. Following his not guilty plea, a Florida judge permitted him to travel abroad to enter a “comprehensive inpatient treatment facility.” His private plane was recently spotted in Zurich, Switzerland, where he is expected to undergo an intensive program away from media scrutiny.

The incident has already raised significant questions about accountability, Woods, and the officers. And now, with this recent subpoena, things only get more complicated than ever.

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Accountability concerns and the ‘Fanboying’ controversy around Woods arrest

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee pointed to what he called a major gap in the investigation. Speaking on the Indo Sport Golf podcast, Chamblee did not mince words.

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“What stands out to me is the lack of definitive testing. My understanding was that if someone refuses a breathalyzer or urinalysis, authorities typically obtain a court order to conduct a blood test.” Chamblee argued.

Given Woods’ history, specifically his 2017 arrest, where five substances were found in his system, the lack of a blood test leaves the court without conclusive evidence. And the question was fair.

And the recent viral footage where law enforcement officers were inspecting equipment in the back of Woods’ overturned vehicle only intensified the situation further. Officers were seen handling his golf bag and showing fascination with his legendary Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter. One officer was heard saying, “That’s a piece of history right there,” while another noted the putter’s age, saying, “27 years old, this putter.”

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This perceived “fanboying” has left fans and critics questioning whether the authorities remained unbiased during the investigation.